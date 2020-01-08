Chronology 2019

The news landscape in Bellevue was positive in several aspects during 2019, with local sports teams earning state berths, new pop-up shops opening and new city infrastructure going online. At the same time, it was somewhat marred with murder trials, fatal accidents, lawsuits and two failed bond referendums.
The following is a brief look at some of the top headlines in the Bellevue Herald-Leader during the past 12 months.
January 2019
Bellevue Mercantile opens
It was an exciting time for Taylor Cummings in January 2019, as she officially opened her new store, Bellevue Mercantile Friday, Jan 11.
The new ‘pop-up business’ which started in the back of an old delivery truck a year earlier, now has a brick and mortar retail space on the corner of Riverview and Market Streets. Inside patrons will find a wealth of interesting items from homemade candles and scented wax, to jewelry, signs and t-shirts to vintage and antique collectibles.
“We can offer each other’s products and exchange ideas and events to help everyone,” said Cummings, a 2002 graduate of Bellevue High School and 2010 graduate of Clarke University with a degree in fine arts and graphic design. “We hope this can be the start of something new that will bring more people to show in this beautiful river town.”
Clausen appointed to City Council
Kyle Clausen, who ran for a city council seat in the fall of 2017 but was not elected at the time, was appointed to serve on the city council in January of 2019.
The council appointed Clausen to fill the seat of Allen Ernst, who resigned last month due to a conflict of interest in terms of receiving public grant funding for the restoration of a historic downtown building.
Clausen, who was also sworn in as a council member on the spot, served out the remainder of Ernst’s term which expired at the end of 2019.
Final call for Joe Kieffer
The Bellevue Fire Department, with traditions and ceremonies going back to its founding in 1871, honored the late Joe Kieffer during his wake and funeral last January.
Kieffer, 54, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque after a long battle with cancer.
Kieffer had served with the local fire service alongside his father, brothers, sister, nephew and his son for 35 years. He was a loyal and active member of the Bellevue Fire Department since 1984, so the tribute to his service was quite fitting, according to Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen, who coordinated the traditional ceremonies, complete with black and purple banners hung outside the fire station to the retirement of the gear ceremony to delivering Kieffer to his final resting place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on the back of the department’s 1937 fire engine.
Voice goes silent
Leighton Hepker, whose deep voice sounded over the KMAQ airwaves for 44 years, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 after a lengthy battle with a rare blood disease.
KMAQ listeners grew accustomed to hearing Hepker’s “Good morning” in his distinctive bass voice on a daily basis as he signed on to the airwaves, and generations of sports fans knew him as “The Voice of the Cardinals.”
Snow and cold grip Bellevue
The Bellevue snowbirds staying down south in January of 2019 should have considered themselves quite fortunate. While enjoying a warm and cozy climate, their fellow citizens up north here in Bellevue fought through two weeks of consistent snow storms, high winds and some of the coldest temperatures on record.
According to the gentlemen down at Lock and Dam 12, who keep official snowfall totals for the National Weather Service, Bellevue received over a foot of snow in the last week of January, with six more inches of snow on the last day.
Making matters worse, after several days of sub-zero highs and lows, the low forecasted for the last day in January was -29 degrees.
FEBRUARY 2019
Mangler found guilty of murder
Jurors gathered in the courtroom last February, a little more than 24 hours after beginning deliberations on the fate of murder defendant Drew Mangler.
Judge Joel Barrows read the verdict once: “We the jury find the defendant guilty of murder in the second degree.”
Mangler had initially been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2016 death of James Remakel of Bellevue.Mangler faces up to 50 years in prison.
To return a conviction for first-degree murder, prosecutors had to convince the jury that Mangler killed Remakel “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” or while committing a forcible felony.
By returning a second-degree murder conviction, the jury didn’t think those elements had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Mangler did not testify during the trial, which began with jury selection Feb. 4.
Prosecutors alleged that Mangler killed Remakel in Remakel’s Bellevue home on the night of Dec. 19, 2016.
Meggers going pro
Last February, Chase Meggers was still a senior in high school, but he was already on the road to success in a big way.
Not only was the young Bellevue man already a skilled mechanic working at Veach Diesel and Automotive Repair when he was not attending school, he was also hired last February to water ski professionally this summer for Tommy Bartlett’s at the Wisconsin Dells.
Meggers, the son of Holly Helmle and Cory Meggers, has trained and performed with Ski Bellevue since he was about 8 years old. Mike Valant, president of Ski Bellevue was Megger’s instructor and mentor for all those years.
“I’m proud of what Chase has accomplished – being hired as a professional water skier is not an easy task” said Valant. “Back when he started, he was small and worked hard to learn to ski and then perform jumps and ski barefoot. This shows a lot of commitment and hard work.”
MARCH 2019
Marquette girls earn state berth
THE 2019 Marquette girls basketball team made it to the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines after defeating Prince of Peace in the Regional Quarter-Final 57-29 early last March. Marquette would win their first game at state, but were defeated in the second game by returning state champions Newell-Fonda in the State Semi-final game.
BookWorm tops in jewelry sales
It may be the smallest town in Iowa with an independent book store downtown, and amazingly enough, The Bookworm in Bellevue as of March, 2019, was also among the top 12 out of 800 dealers in the world in terms of Dune Jewelry sales, according to owner Sheila Hargrave, who was recently notified of the achievement by the company.
“Besides books, it is the second biggest seller in our shop,” said Hargrave, who has owned and operated the BookWorm on Riverview for the past two decades. “It’s pretty amazing to be ranked up there with retailers in Australia and the Bahamas.”
Hargrave said the number one spot for Dune Jewelry sales is at a retailer in Sanibel, Florida, a city in southwest Florida on Sanibel Island, which is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.
While the Florida retailer may have an ocean view, Bellevue has breathtaking views of Mississippi River, which may explain some of the success of Dune Jewelry, which was created by a nationally known sand artist Holly Daniels Christensen.
Dune Jewelry is a special customized jewelry not found anywhere else. The most popular collection is handmade with sand and elements from favorite local and worldwide destinations, including a Wave Necklace hand inlaid with shells from Bellevue’s former Button Factory on south Riverview.
Fitting tribute for Watters
When Rod Watters attended his father’s funeral last March at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he received quite the surprise; as his late father, Roger Watters of Bellevue received quite the unique send-off.
The late Watters, who coached the PeeWee All-Stars of Bellevue to the Savanna International Tournament Championship in the summer of 1975, was memorialized by 11 of the 14 original team members at the funeral.
It was a surprise to the son, who was moved by his former teammates. The group shared memories and also posed for a photo to mirror the original Herald-Leader team photo of 1975, which was taken in the back of the Riverview Hotel where the team often celebrated after games. Back then the boys were all 10 or 11 years old.
Roger L. Watters, 73 of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, March 9. Funeral Mass was held on March 13, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Mangler sentenced to 50 years
Drew Mangler was sentenced March 22, 2019 to 50 years in prison for the murder of James Remakel.
Mangler was also ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Remakel’s estate. The sentence is set by Iowa code.
A jury in February of 2019 found Mangler guilty of second-degree murder.
Remakel was found on Christmas Day, 2016, in his Bellevue home. He had been stabbed 32 times.
At Mangler’s sentencing, James’ brother Richard Remakel talked about how the murder took away his family’s sense of security.
Richard Remakel’s voice broke with emotion when he described how his children struggled to deal with their uncle’s death. “My kids have always known their dad as someone who could protect them and help them sort out their problems,” Richard Remakel said. “How can I protect my kids and help them understand how this happened?”
Mangler did not make a statement at his sentencing.
Mangler’s defense had argued that money and drugs may not have been taken from the house. In a call for a new trial a few days before sentencing, attorneys said that an “alternate suspect” had been seen in front of James’s house a few days before Christmas, 2016.
Judge Barrows denied the motion for a new trial.
Mangler was arrested for first-degree murder in May, 2018, after investigators found James Remakel’s blood on Mangler’s shoe. Witnesses also testified that Mangler was in Bellevue looking for drugs on the night of Dec. 19, 2016, when he burst into a Bellevue home unwanted and unannounced.
APRIL 2019
Voters reject school proposal for second time
For the second time in less than a year, voters in the Bellevue School District in April 2019 rejected a multi-million dollar proposal for new infrastructure.
Results from the Tuesday, April 2, 2019 referendum to build a new elementary school in Bellevue revealed the measure did not meet the 60 percent super majority required to pass. According to the Jackson County Auditor’s Office, 47 percent voted yes, while 53 voted no.
The April 2019 vote saw a 52 percent turnout – a total of 1,803 ballots were cast out of 3,478 eligible voters in the district. A total of 860 district patrons voted yes, while 941 voted no.
While the latest $14.5 million proposal was lower than the previous $16 million proposal in the fall of 2018, the results in terms of voters and percentages were similar. Last fall, the turnout was 54 percent with the measure failing 43 percent to 57 percent.
The money would have been used to build a new elementary school building near the current high school. The existing elementary school building has been around since 1848 and is said to be the oldest building in use in the state of Iowa.
Several additions, however, had been added to the elementary school campus over the decades.
MAY 2019
Republican becomes a Democrat
The longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature became the newest member of the House Democrats in the spring of 2019
Rep. Andy McKean of Anamosa announced last May that he was leaving the majority GOP and registering as a Democrat after being disheartened by the heightened partisanship he found in Des Moines.
“I intend to change my voter registration from Republican to Democrat and will be joining the minority caucus,” he said. “This has been a very difficult decision for me and has only come after considerable reflection, much prayer, and many restless nights.”
His decision to swap parties narrowed the House divide in 2019, with 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.
At numerous public forums, McKean, 69, vocalized his displeasure with the hyper partisanship at both the state and federal levels of government. Back in January, he told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors that he hoped his fellow Republicans would take it “slow and easy” since they had control of the legislature and governor’s office.
“There’s two ways it could go,” he said. “One possibility is that, instead of trying to plough all kind of new ground, we work together,” he said. “The other possibility that happens when one party is in complete control is they go hog wild and try to get everything done.”
McKean mentioned many reasons for leaving the Republican party. He said he found Des Moines “a very different place” and the legislature “considerably more partisan and regimented than it used to be.”
McKean attributed some of the change in the party to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.
New Tourism Director named
The Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) announced the appointment of Tom Devine as the Executive Director of the group last May. The JCATA is a non-profit organization charged with the promotion and advancement of tourism in Jackson County, Iowa.
The tourism group staffs and maintains the Welcome Center in Sabula as well as promoting JCATA members and Jackson County, Iowa throughout the world.
Devine was born and raised in Maquoketa and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1975. He was a part of the staff at the opening of the Maquoketa Area YMCA in 2007 and later became Executive Director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bellevue Legion Post #273 marks 100 years
On Memorial Day, 2019, Bellevue American Legion Post #273 officially marked 100 years of support for veterans and their families with a big outdoor celebration with music, food and refreshments.
The big celebration on Market Street in front of the Legion headquarters featured free burgers and hot dogs, as well as music, a bounce house for the kids, and military displays and memorabilia from past wars.
While difficult to compress a century of Legion history, the Bellevue Herald-Leader dedicated 16 pages of post history with old photographs inside a special pull-out section on Memorial Day weekend.
Decker honored as Teacher of the Year
Bellevue Elementary teacher Brittni Decker was honored in late May as 2019 Teacher of the Year by Masonic Lodge No. 51 AF/AM in Bellevue.
The 2000 Bellevue High School graduate was nominated by the school’s administrative team based on years of service and performance. The award was in recognition of the ‘leadership, devotion to students and dedication to her profession’ according to the Masonic Lodge members.
“Receiving this award from the Masons is extra special to me because my Grandpa Brockhage was a Mason and a Shriner,” said Decker. “I am beyond thrilled and so excited to receive such an award. Teaching is a very rewarding job.”
After graduating from Bellevue High School 19 years ago, Decker went on to Upper Iowa University, graduating with an Elementary Education degree and a Reading and English Language Arts Endorsement. She also earned her Masters Degree in Quality Education from Graceland University. She currently teaches 2nd grade students and has been a part of the Bellevue School District for 14 years.
“I come from a fine line of teachers in my family. All who have impacted me in different ways,” said Decker. “My mom, Jo Ernst, who taught for 42 years at Bellevue High School, is my biggest role model and supporter in this profession.”
Brittni and her husband Jarred live in Bellevue and have two daughters, Hallie and Reese.
JUNE 2019
Radium plant up-and-running
The water supply to residential homes and businesses in Bellevue was of a much higher quality, starting in June, 2019, thanks to the completion of the city’s new $2 million radium treatment facility at the corner of Park and 10th Streets.
While the entire plant wasn’t officially completed until the end of June, the mechanics of the plant that filters radium out of the water are already operational, so officials from Bellevue Municipal Utilities decided to go ahead and begin water treatment.
For over three consecutive years prior to June 2019, the average level of radium in Bellevue tap water had exceeded established standards by state authorities. Elevated levels of radium, a radioactive substance known to raise cancer risks, had been showing up on the local drinking water off and on for decades, but seemed to become worse in recent years.
Thanks to a 75 percent forgiveable loan from the Iowa Revolving Loan Fund to construct the $2 million radium treatment facility, and an increase in water rates to make up the remaining $500,000 in costs, the plant is 100 percent financed.
JUNE
Heritage Days Co-Queens named
The annual Heritage Days Queen Contest garnered just two entries in last summer, so instead of holding the traditional pageant, the two were named ‘Co-Queens’ of Heritage Days for 2019.
Graduating seniors of Bellevue High School, Giana Michels and Aubrie Hager were officially introduced and honored as Heritage Days Co-Queens. Each received $750 in scholarship money as well.
Giana Marie Michels, 18, is the daughter of T.J. and Jennie Michels, and a 2019 graduate of
Aubrie Linn Hager, 18, is the daughter of John and Jennie Hager and a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School.
Two perish in plane crash
Two Bellevue residents perished in a plane crash in northwest Ohio in June 2019.
Steve Niemann (originally from DeWitt), who had recently moved to Bellevue and built an airplane hangar north of the Bellevue Golf Club, was the pilot of the plane, a 1981 Beech A36, which he stored here. His passenger was friend Tracy Hartnett of Bellevue, who was a massage therapist, and operated Happy Maid Cleaning Service as well. She had four sons, ranging in age from 22 to 15.
Both died in the crash, which occurred in a farm field in Allen County, Ohio, according to reports from the Lima Ohio News. As for official sources, the cause of the plane crash remained under investigation.
JULY
Schroeder plays ball in Brazil
Ron Smith, Director of USA Sports Tours Events in July, 2019, announced that Marissa Schroeder had been chosen to play for the USA D-3 Women’s Basketball Team in Brazil. The team is made up of invited NCAA Division III basketball players from throughout the United States. Team members have been recognized at the national, regional and conference levels.
Marissa Schroeder, a Junior at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa has been one of the ten players chosen from across the Country to represent Team USA. Schroeder was the first freshman in Loras College history to make First Team All-Conference, a recognition that she also received her sophomore year. Schroeder led the team in scoring her freshman and sophomore years averaging 15.3 points per game her sophomore year.
The USA D-3 Women’s basketball Team began their Brazil Tour 2019 in Orlando, Florida on July 8, 2019. After orientation in Orlando, the team departed for Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Marissa Schroeder is the daughter of Steve and Carol Schroeder of Bellevue.
Daughtery shines at Shrine Bowl
In the Summer of 2019, a group of Iowa's most talented pre-college football players, including Trey Daugherty, a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School, lined up across from each other in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for the 47th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl.
For many, this was the game of their life - because when they lineed up - each and every one was also stepping up to help a child who has been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately needs their help.
With help of the Bellevue community and many friends and family, Daugherty raised $4,025 for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and got to meet many of the patients there.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa
The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Daughtery, Son of Charlie and Jacque Daugherty of Bellevue, was selected for the first team defense for the North Team. In 2019, the north lost to the south by a score of 13-24.
Daugherty was an Honor Roll student during his career at Bellevue High School, a five-year varsity letterman in baseball, a three-year varsity letterman in basketball and track; and a four-year varsity letterman in football. He was named to the 2017 1st team INA All State as wide receiver, 1st Team 1A-D4, 2018 Class 1A-D4 Utility player of the Year; 3rd Team All State, 1st Team 1A-D4.
Daugherty currently holds the following football records at Bellevue Community Schools: Receiving yards in a game-197, Receiving yards in a season 863; Career receiving yards - 2,236; and career interceptions – 12.
Found dead in Davenport swimming pool
The community of Bellevue in August of 2019 mourned the death of two teachers who were an integral part of the local school district.
Kenneth Anderson Jr., 57, and Mark Anderson, 60, were found dead in a pool located in the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport in early August.
The residential pool where the Andersons were found is in the Village of East Davenport. The owner was not home at the time of the drowning, officials said.
Davenport police said according to surveillance footage, Ken was in the pool and had some problems. Mark entered the water to save him, but both drowned.
Both taught in the Bellevue Community School District. Ken Anderson was still teaching in the district, according to Superintendent Tom Meyer. Mark Anderson taught middle school science and coached high school golf at Bellevue for several years in the 1980s and ’90s before taking a position in 2001 at North Scott Schools in Eldridge, where he retired in 2014.
According to Meyer, Ken Anderson taught at BHS for 33 years. He taught social studies and coached numerous sports, educating and inspiring generations of Bellevue students.
AUGUST
Bellevue Truck and Tractor pull marks 40 years
The Bellevue Horsemen’s Club marked its 40th annual Tractor and Truck Pull in August 2019 at the club grounds west of town.
On hand for the event were several of the founders of the popular event, which had its first pull in early June of 1980.
Dave Scheckel was one of those founders; as well as Devere Ganzer, who was the first announcer of the event. The two could be seen enjoying a cold one near the crow’s nest, where current announcer and emcee, Bear Sieverding provided color commentary and kept the show running quite smoothly.
While the pull marked its 40th year, the grounds where it is held (as well as the annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo), also marked 40 years.
The Bellevue Horsemen’s Club existed for a nearly two decades before the annual Truck and Tractor pull began.
In 1980, the club bought 20 acres of cornfield off Bellevue-Cascade Road to convert into an arena and grounds. The club later expanded the property by an additional 20 acres.
Slowly, piece by piece, the arena went up, the announcer stand, shower rooms, toilets, and the building where spectators and competitors gather to dance after the spectacle.
Voters reject jail proposal again
For a second time in less than a year, Jackson County voters said “no” to a new jail in August of 2019.
About 57.5 percent of voters favored the $6.495 million bond vote, but the measure needed 60 percent to pass.
Turnout increased by 8 percentage points over 2018, from about 21 to 29 percent of eligible voters going to the polls or casting absentee ballots.
Votes in favor were higher than last year’s 52.5 percent “yes” vote, but the failure of the second, completely redesigned, proposal has left some wondering what’s next.
The state has found fault with Jackson County’s current jail for years. Hallways and the booking area of the jail are cramped, and the Department of Corrections cites persistent odors, the inability to separate prisoners adequately, and numerous safety concerns.
The Department of Corrections could close Jackson County’s jail at any time, requiring all prisoners to be housed out-of-county. The state has largely refrained from closing county jails, however, as long as a county continues to act on the issue.
Luxembourgers in St. Donatus
In August 2019, the town of St. Donatus hosted a group of European visitors who hailed from Luxembourg, the very country whose people settled the small Jackson County town in the 1840s.
The group was led by Rene Daubenfeld, who has traveled here several times since 1995 to conduct research about the emigration from Luxembourg to the United States, as well as to visit old friends.
The group took a tour of the Luxembourg Heritage Society Museum near St. Donatus Catholic Church and gathered later at Kalmes Restaurant for dinner.
“I have visited your area many times, so I know some people here - namely the members of the Saint Donatus Luxembourg Heritage Society and others like the Kilburgs and Theisens from St. Catherines,” said Daubenfled, who noted that the group’s main destination was the Luxemburg Fest of America in Belgium, Wisconsin. “I myself am doing research about this immigration for 20 years now. In my database, I have for the moment over 20,000 people that have immigrated to the United States, so there is a strong relationship between the Luxemburgish communities in the Midwest and Luxembourg.”
St. Donatus, population of 135, is rich with Luxembourg heritage, historic architecture and breathtaking scenery.
Daubenfeld said he can understand why people from his country settled here, as the terrain reminds him of his home country.
The town was settled by Luxembourgers over 150 years ago, and it is named after Saint Donatus of Muenstereifel, the patron saint of protection against lightning.
It is known for its status as a Luxembourger village and is populated mostly by descendants of immigrants from Luxembourg.
The first settler from Luxembourg arrived in the area in 1838 and by 1848 there was a considerable number of Luxembourg families making up St. Donatus. There are 18 original limestone buildings from the 1840s and ’50s still standing, many of them private homes. Some are partly covered in stucco, in Luxembourger style.
SEPTEMBER
Bellevue DU Chapter marks 40th banquet
Members of the Bellevue Chapter of Ducks Unlimited hosted their 40th annual Banquet in September 2019.
Founding DU committee members Tim Till, Darrell Ernst and Maury Anderson were in attendance, as well as Dave Meier who has also been an active member since the inaugural banquet for local chapter was held in the fall of 1980 at the Anchor Inn.
Ducks Unlimited is nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife and people. It has maintained a worldwide membership of about 700,000.
Membership of the Bellevue chapter has grown from a few dozen in the beginning to upwards of 100 members today.
During the Bellevue 40th Bellevue Ducks Unlimited Banquet, guns, decoys and other items were auctioned and raffled off to raise funds for a good cause – wetland conservation.
OCT 2019
At the Car Wash: Kueters take over
They used to stop by the Car Wash for a homemade cookie on their way to school; or perhaps to grab a Gatorade on their way to a ball game.
As of Oct. 1, 2019 the Kueter brothers owned the place.
The Car Wash, a locally owned gas station, convenience store and car wash on State Street, has been owned by Jerry and Karen Theisen since 1983.
It was sold to Chase and Devon Kueter, who will officially took over operations last fall.
Chase Kueter, who is well known for his ball playing skills and with the Bellevue Braves, just graduated from the University of Dubuque this past May with a degree in business and marketing. Brother Devon, will graduate from UD as well next year, also with a degree in business and marketing.
The brothers, 2015 and 2017 graduates of Belevue High School, are the sons of Terry and Lynette Kueter of Bellevue.
Scenic Overlook paved
Those who visited Bellevue State Park’s iconic scenic overlook in the fall of 2019 saw and experienced something new.
For the first time since the park opened to the public in 1928, the trail to the overlook, as well as the overlook area itself was paved with fresh concrete.
D&T Concrete of Bellevue took care of the paving project, which will greatly improve public access, as well as trail maintenance.
The project cost about $17,000, which was paid for through the Parks to People program, which is a public/private partnership of grant funds and private donations.
“For decades the trail and scenic overlook consisted of crushed limestone. Now there will be less maintenance and no more washing out,” said Jason Gilmore, Park Ranger for Bellevue State Park and the Mines of Spain.
The new concrete trail is yet another needed addition to the trail system at Bellevue State Park, which now also connects to the Felderman Park Trail via a bridge over Mill Creek. That project is also under the umbrella of the Parks to People project.
Space concerns at Bellevue Elementary
Finding enough space for three classes of first-graders was a major discussion for the Bellevue School Board’s during the first few weeks of classes last fall.
Enrollment for first graders increased in the Bellevue Community School District this school year as each section now has 26 students.
As a result, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer recommended adding a third section of first grade, and to have someone start the extra teaching position prior to the next board meeting last year in October.
Meyer suggested the additional classroom for first graders would likely be in the current art room, with the art classes being moved to the elementary workroom, where teachers and students would work around staff lunches.
$3.7 million makeover at Lock and Dam 12
Giant cranes, floating construction barges and underwater divers were all a part of the scene at Lock and Dam 12 during the past few weeks, as the four miter gates are being replaced at Lock and Dam 12.
The project, which includes the gates, pintle balls, strut arms and anchor bars, comes at a cost of $3.69 million, according to Army Corps of Engineers officials.
“The Rock Island District Mississippi River Project has been in the process of systematically replacing miter gates at all of our Lock Sites for nearly the last 10 years,” said Bellevue Lockmaster John J. Mueller, who added that the work at Lock and Dam 12 will complete a long-term goal of improving reliability at these critical sites and will be accomplished with in-house government employees and equipment, including the Quad Cities’ Heavy Lift Crane.
The original gates were 85 years old and were fabricated in place, meaning they were custom-built for the site and weighed 90 tons.
The new gates weighing in at 120 tons, were fabricated in Alabama and shipped up river. Along with the gates, the strut arms, the anchor bars and pintle balls are also being replaced.
The strut arm is the connection between the operating machinery and the gate, the anchor bars are what connects the gate to the lock wall and the pintle ball is on the bottom of the lock chamber and that is what the gate sits on.
During the process, a 300-ton crane removes the old gate. Divers get in the water and inspect gate recess, gate sill, bubbler pipe and replace the pintle ball (which needs to be handled by a crane).
“The divers are 20 feet under water and unable to see, so the work is all completed by feel,” said Mueller. “There is radio communication between the divers and the crane operator.”
The new gate is set in place and connected to the anchor bars and strut arm, then leveling adjustments are made. The process takes 10-12 hours for each gate.
Mike Back, a Bellevue resident and Corps employee, is a diver for the Corps and was on site assisting with this project.
Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue is not only an integral part of the Mississippi River navigation system, it is an important part of both Bellevue’s general history, as well as its economic history.
Nearly 80 years ago, Lock and Dam 12 was under construction by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Started in 1934, it was completed and open in 1939, just as World War II was breaking out in Europe.
Marquette alum in Hall of Fame
The 35th University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Athletics Hall of Fame class was inducted last fall.
The group included the 2009-10 UNI men’s basketball Sweet-16 team, which featured Marquette High School basketball star and Bellevue native Jordan Eglseder.
Eglseder, who was listed at over seven feet tall, along with his Marquette teammates, finished second in the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament in 2005, when Eglseder was named Co-Captain of the Class 1A All-State team and MVP of the All-Tournament team.
According to UNI Athletic Hall of Fame officials, the 2009-10 UNI Men's Basketball team Eglseder played with is the most successful team in program history with the deepest run into the NCAA Tournament, but most Panther fans define that team by the upset over Overall No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of March Madness. The Panthers went 30-5 overall in the season, including a 15-game win streak, and a 15-3 record in Missouri Valley Conference play to run away with the regular-season title. UNI captured wins over Old Dominion, Boston College, Iowa State and Iowa in the regular season and rolled through the MVC tournament, winning by at least 15 points in each game.
“This year’s UNI Hall of Fame class earned national championships and All-American honors. Their names appear throughout our record books and the men’s basketball win over Kansas in the NCAA tournament brought UNI to a new level of national recognition,” Harris said. “But more than their impact to Panther Athletics, they’ve continued to impact their respective communities into their careers. We are proud to have these outstanding people as alumni of the University of Northern Iowa and more proud to call them Panthers.”
Jordan is the son of Jerry Eglseder and Ann Jacobs, both of Bellevue.
Springbrook EMS has revolutionary plan
Critical care paramedic Joe Deppe lives around the corner from his mother-in-law, but before late 2019, he couldn’t do much more than hold her hand if disaster struck.
Deppe is on the volunteer EMS squad in Springbrook, but he wouldn’t have his equipment or life-saving medications with him, and Springbrook EMS isn’t licensed at a paramedic level.
Now, after five years and “100 different iterations” with the state, Springbrook went live in October with a “minimum staff, non-transport” service that will allow volunteers to respond from wherever they’re at with advanced life support tools and training.
“No one’s ever done this before,” said Ryan Conley, Jackson County EMS coordinator. Conley has been instrumental in developing the model and working with the state for licensure.
The program will be the first of its kind in the state. If the model grows, it could save lives across Iowa, especially in rural areas that are home to medical professionals who work elsewhere.
Lt. General at Lock and Dam 12
Lieutenant General Todd T. Semonite, the 54th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came to Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue in October 2019 to meet the crew and inspect the installation of the lock’s new Miter Gates. General Semonite is pictured above greeting Lock and Dam 12 employees (from right to left) Tyler Peters, Jason Schwager, Adam Toups, James Roling and Lockmaster John J. Mueller. Below, Lockmaster Mueller greeted the General when he arrived at Lock and Dam 12 headquarters.
Bellevue enrollment up 10 percentin last five years
The Bellevue Community School District reported its annual certified enrollment to the state for the 2019-20 school year this past fall, and the trend continues to be going in a positive direction.
Not only was the district up 59 students this year, enrollment at Bellevue has increased over 10 percent over the past five years.
“This is outstanding for our entire school district and the community. I believe it shows that Bellevue is a welcoming community where people want to be in our area, and that our school is providing a high-quality education for our students,” said Superintendent Tom Meyer. “
Meyer said the district has 765 students being provided services in the Bellevue district this year, in comparison to 695 five years ago.
River Ridge Brewing makes big announcement
On the three-year anniversary of the business last fall, the owners of Bellevue’s River Ridge Brewing announced that they will be relocating. According to a press release sent out by the Bellevue business, the local brewery is relocating to a larger, riverside facility and expanding its brewing capacity.
The local entrepenuers plan to move into the lower level of the River Plaza building at 301 South Riverview (also known as the Bob Ernst Insurance building) sometime next year.
The space is several times larger than the brewery’s current location next to the Great River Gallery; and the plan includes a large patio deck overlooking the river.
NOVEMBER 2019
Bellevue man hired to lead county conservation
Nathan Jones was hired to lead Jackson County Conservation in November 2019. Jones will start Jan. 6, replacing long-time director Daryl Parker, who retired at the end of the year.
Jones is the son of Ron and Louise Jones of Bellevue and grew up in Bellevue State Park, where his father was a park ranger. Jones went into natural resources management as well: he currently serves as a Wildlife Technician II in Western Iowa with the Department of Natural Resources.
"I'm pretty excited to get back to eastern Iowa," Jones said. He worked for the Maquoketa wildlife unit of the Department of Natural Resources for eight years before his stint in western Iowa.
Three elected to Bellevue School Board
One incumbent and two newcomers to local politics were elected to the Bellevue School Board in last November’s school election.
Marty Ploessl led the way to victory with 534 votes, followed by incumbent Janet Sieverding with 418 and Matt Wedeking with 400.
In the rest of the seven-person race for the three open seats, Jacob Ohlert earned 320 votes, Kevin Lundin 346, Joshua Richter 353 and Rhonda Anderson 285.
The special measure for the renewal of the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) passed by a 2-1 margin, 599-307. The levy will remain in effect for another 10 years.
In the uncontested race for Bellevue City Council, twin brothers Tim Roth (incumbent) and Tom Roth were elected to the two open seats, with brother Tim (449 votes) being slightly more popular than Tom (432 votes).
Roger Michels was re-elected Bellevue Mayor with 448 votes.
Pregnant Bellevue woman killed in head-on collision
The funeral for 20 year-old Hannah Ruggeberg was held in November, but the tears and grief will continue for a long time to come.
For the Ruggeberg family, her memory will remain forever.
The young Bellevue woman, who was pregnant with a new child, Kashton, was tragically killed in a head-on collision near Key West, just south of Dubuque on November 9.
During Hannah’s wake, about 400 people from the community visited the family and offered condolences, while dozens and dozens of friends and neighbors visited the Ruggeberg home over the past few weeks in a show of support.
DEC 2019
Jury finds against nursing home
A Jackson County jury in December reached a verdict Friday in a lawsuit against Mill Valley Care Center.
The Bellevue nursing home was found negligent in the death of 84-year-old Jeanette Konrardy during a jury trial that lasted just over a week.
As a result, the nursing home was ordered to pay $800,000 to Konrardy’s family, who filed the lawsuit in 2017, along with an additional $1.37 million in punitive damages for a total of $2.17 million
Konrardy’s children – Kim Cueno, Michael Nemmers, Kevin Nemmers, John Nemmers, Beth Radil, Brian Nemmers and Terry Nemmers – filed suit against the Bellevue nursing home and its owner and operator, Riverview Development Corp.
Each of the children will receive $100,000 for the “loss of consortium with Jeanette Konrardy,” according to court documents. In addition, the family will receive $150,000 for “pre-death pain and suffering” from Jan. 19-24, 2016, and $50,0000 for “pre-death loss of full mind and body” for the same time period.
The additional $1.37 million in punitive damages will go to the Konrardy estate.
Mill Valley Administrator Jim Harkness emailed a statement to the Bellevue Herald-Leader following the verdict.
“We are surprised and disappointed by today’s decision,” Harkness said. “Mill Valley Care Center recognizes the sudden passing of a resident is difficult and painful for family members. We again express our condolences. However, the plaintiffs’ demand for between $16 million and $40 million from the jury was simply unacceptable to Mill Valley. We will continue to examine the jury’s decision and are pursuing post-trial motions at this time.”
Community mourns death of John Bohy
A longtime educator, veteran and community leader passed away in December.
John Bohy of St. Donatus, a former Bellevue High School Principal and Korean War veteran died unexpectedly at home just before Christmas. He was 91.
Funeral services for Bohy took place Friday, Dec. 27 at the Bellevue High School West Gymnasium. Burial with full military honors was conducted by American Legion Post #273, where Bohy was a member for over 50 years.
As well as his service to the school, Bohy led the charge to build Bellevue’s all-weather track and served in many roles. He began working at Bellevue Schools in 1967 and was the first guidance counselor, retiring as High School Principal in 1990. Over the years, he was instrumental in starting the school’s wrestling program, and coached both track and cross-country.
Bohy, a Korean War veteran who served two tours during the height of battle in 1950 and 1952, was also well-known for coordinating the Bellevue Veterans Day program every year at Bellevue High School. He served in that capacity for over 50 years, with his first program starting in 1968.
Bohy, served aboard the U.S.S. MacKenzie-836, a massive destroyer also known as “The Fighting Tin Can” during the Korean War.
Bohy was Past Commander and Past 2nd District Commander of the Bellevue American Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.