Despite a bit of mist and light rain, scores of people turned out in Bellevue a week ago Saturday for a multitude of Christmas Open House events, as the Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 26th annual “Unwrap the Magic of Christmas” event.
As well as a visit from Santa at the Bellevue Fire Department’s Chili Supper, the annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Fireworks (as well as hot chocolate and cookies) along the Mississippi, which has been sponsored for the past 16 years by Lampe’s True Value Hardware, topped off the celebration in grand style. Here are some scenes from the weekend events.
This Saturday, Dec. 7 is the Festival of Trees at the Off-Shore Event Centre from noon to 6 p.m. A ‘Soup Cook-Off’ will also take place from noon to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.