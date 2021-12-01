Hundreds of people turned out in Bellevue this past Saturday for a multitude of Christmas Open House events, as the Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual “Unwrap the Magic of Christmas” events.
As well as a visit from Santa at the Classy Closet, folks enjoyed a hot meal at Bellevue Fire Department’s Chili Supper, followed by the annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Fireworks along the Mississippi, which has been sponsored for the past 15 years by Kueter True Value Hardware (formerly Lampe’s True Value), topped off the celebration in grand style. Here are some scenes from the weekend events.
All took place under fairly mild weather conditions for late November. The temperature was over 40 degrees in the afternoon, and only dropping to around 27 after the sun went down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.