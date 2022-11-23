Local residents, area shoppers and those home for the Thanksgiving weekend are in for a real holiday treat here in Bellevue on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has officially announced events and activities for ‘Christmas in Bellevue’ a town-wide holiday festival set for this weekend.
All the fun starts out with two Craft and Vendor Shows, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Local Vendor Show will be held in the Bellevue Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; as well as a Holiday Craft and Vender Show at the lower level of the Button Factory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Bellevue Fire Department will host its annual Chili Supper (with hot dogs also available for the youngsters) from 4 to 8 p.m., where Santa Claus is also expected to make a special appearance.
Starting at 7 p.m., a Lighted Christmas Parade will proceed down Riverview Street, followed by a magical Fireworks Display, sponsored by Kueter True Value & Rental, which will also be serving hot chocolate. Parade lineup will be on High/Riverview Streets, with more formal details sent to registered float participants. The procession will go from Sylvan St (Memorial Fountain) on North Riverview to Jefferson St. (Kueter True Value).
Judging and prizes for the Lighted Parade are sponsored by River Ridge Brewing. Contest winners will be announced and awarded their winnings at a later date after the results are tallied and winners have been contacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.