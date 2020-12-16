Christmas, 1920 was observed in Bellevue, after the manner of the time-honored custom. The weather was quite favorable and the ground had a slight coat of snow, giving the ideal Christmas appearance. The stores on Second Street and Front Street were decked out in holiday attire and shelves stocked with wares.
On December 22, the Presbyterian Church presented the humorous cantata, “An American Santa Claus in Two Scenes,” with a wide cast of young performers. The event was held at the Cozy Theatre.
The annual Christmas tree and program of the Sunday School at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church was held on Christmas eve, and a big congregation gathered at the Lutheran church where there was a beautiful tree and a fine program, followed by the distribution of gifts.
The feast of Christmas was observed with a special solemnity at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Worshippers thronged the spacious church to its capacity at the twilight service at 5 a.m. The solemn services, the impressive ceremonies and the enchanting music filled the very atmosphere with devotion and inspired the vast multitude to the adoration of God.
The employees of the Bellevue Piano Company presented their employer, Henry G. Johnson, with an elaborate desk set and a box of cigars as a Christmas remembrance and as a token of their high esteem for the many favors accorded them during the past year.
For the afternoon all business was suspended. Many of our people spent the day out of town, while there were the customary family gatherings and big Christmas dinners.
The Cozy Theater put on a matinee in the afternoon and had the usual number of patrons at night.
-Excerpts from the Dec. 28, 1920 Bellevue Herald, compiled by David Namanny
