By DAVID NAMANNY
Bellevue Herald-Leader
Just like everything else so far in 2020, the holiday season in Bellevue is going to be much different in the wake of the largest spike of the Covid-19 pandemic in Jackson County so far during the past 8 months.
With positivity rates hovering at 30 percent over the past week, along with dozens of new positive tests on a daily basis, as folks head into Thanksgiving and Christmas, the spread of the pandemic seems to be worse than ever.
With the exception of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce’s $1,000 Cash Raffle Giveaway, (in which the winner will be drawn on Saturday, Nov. 28), all other holiday events in Bellevue have been cancelled. There will be no lighted parade, no fireworks, no vendor fair, no chili supper at the fire station and no hot chocolate and cookies outside of Lampe True Value.
All the same, Bellevue area residents are encouraged to still shop locally as many stores and businesses remain open. While masks are either encouraged or mandated in most stores, it is important to support the local business community during what is traditional known as Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday. Local residents are also invited to check out a new cooperative website , ‘easterniowa.shopwhereilive .com,’ (rather than giving all your online shopping dollars to Amazon and other companies which make multiple billions of dollars each year, but do nothing to benefit Bellevue).
The chamber is also promoting the purchase of Bellevue Chamber Bucks for gifts, which can only be spent at Bellevue Chamber members.
“When we shop local, it makes a big impact, as for every $1 spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the community,” said Bellevue Chamber Director Carrie Weaver. “As always remember to Look Local First. Spend it here and keep it here.”
