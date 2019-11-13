Lampe Donation Fireworks

Chris Lampe of Lampe True Value presented his annual $500 fireworks donation to Chamber Director Carrie Weaver last week. A Christmas fireworks display, sponsored by Lampe True Value & Rental, will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. After the fireworks folks can enjoy the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Riverview. Lineup will be in the post office parking lot. Lampe True Value and Rental has been sponsoring the Christmas Open House fireworks display since 2004.  Free cookies and hot chocolate draw a large crowd in front of the store each year the weekend after Thanksgiving.  Last year Chris and his wife Kathie gave away over 20 dozen cookies and 350 cups of hot chocolate.  Lampe True Value and Rental stays open until 7:30 p.m. the evening of the event to accommodate those who want to do a little shopping or just stay warm and dry if the weather isn’t cooperating.