A Christian Women’s Fellowship event will take place Saturday, June 1 at the St. John Retreat Center at 22181 407th Ave., south of Bellevue.
Coffee, rolls and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with activities from 9 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Salad Luncheon. The guest speaker for the morning will be Sue Sawvell of the Bellevue Arts Council. This year’s theme is “We Are One in Spirit.”
For more information or reservations, call St. John Lutheran Church at 872-5849, Diane Ploeger at 872-3764 or Meg Baugh at 872-3334.
