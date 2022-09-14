Genesis VNA/Jackson County Community Health at the Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa, announced the 2022 dates of the child immunization clinics.
The clinics will be held at the Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, 500 E. Summit St., Maquoketa.
To schedule an appointment, call (563) 242-7165, option #3.
The child immunizations are provided at no charge; donations are accepted (a cash donation of $5 per visit is suggested but not required.)
To qualify for this program, you: are on Medicaid, do not have health insurance, or have health insurance that does not pay for vaccines.
Free lead screenings are available for children ages 6 and under by appointment.
The clinics are held the first Wednesday of the month from 4-6 p.m.; and the third Thursday of the month from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Wednesday child immunization clinics will be Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
The Thursday child immunization clinics will be Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
