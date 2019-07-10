Saints Peter and Paul Church of Springbrook will host its annual Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, July 21, with serving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mass at the church will precede the feed at 10:15 a.m., and will feature country gospel singers Russ and Shawna Hayward, along with Dennis Tebbe, Jim Sieverding and Sandy Manuel. Momma J will also be performing. An auction will take place at 1 p.m., and drawing for prizes will take place at 6 p.m.