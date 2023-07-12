Saints Peter and Paul Church of Springbrook will host its annual Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, July 16, with serving from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mass at the church will precede the feed at 10:45 a.m., and will feature music by Jim Sieverding, Jacob Till, Jesse Banowetz, Helen Reisen, Matt Sieverding and Trent Sieverding.
An auction will take place at 1 p.m., and drawing for prizes will take place at 5 p.m. Entertainment by Momma J, as well as games and prizes will be available.
