Saints Peter and Paul Church of Springbrook will host its annual Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, July 17, with serving from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with half chickens, quarter chickens and all the fixings available.
Mass at the church will precede the feed, and will feature music by Jim Sieverding, Greg Sieverding, Lisa Schmidt and Marquette Catholic Principal Geoffrey Kaiser.
An auction will take place at 1 p.m. and games, prizes and live music by Momma J will take place all afternoon. The big drawing for prizes will take place at 5 p.m.
