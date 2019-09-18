With two albums recorded by Steve Albini, Chicago songwriter and jazz man Andy Pratt continues his “Weekend Excursion” series of mini tours in Bellevue next weekend.
He will perform at Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ (Potter's Mill) Sunday, Sept 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
His latest works, “Further Disruption” is a five song EP that is the follow-up to Pratt’s 2017 debut 'Horizon Disrupted.' It was recorded and mixed by legendary engineer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, among many others) at Electrical Audio in Chicago, IL.
Recorded during the same session as 'Horizon' and initially planned to be on the debut album, Pratt explains, “I felt these songs deserved a separate documentation. They’re a little more gritty, rockin’ and down to earth than Horizon’s dreamy/ethereal feel.”
With topics ranging from adultery, to alcoholism, to a girl obsessed with thrift shopping, the listener might wonder if this is the same Andy Pratt.
The album features a classic vocals/guitar, bass, and drums trio.
The September 29 show will be a one-night-only engagement. Pratt will perform music from 'Further Disruption' and 'Horizon Disrupted' along with other yet-to-be-released material. Copies of both albums will be available for purchase on CD, vinyl, download card and cassette tape.
