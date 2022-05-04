The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Social on Saturday, May 21 at the Bellevue American Legion.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and an awards show to follow at 6 p.m. The main event will be an Adult Comedy Magic Show featuring Jonathon May beginning at 7 p.m.
The meal will be catered by Jeronimo’s of Springbrook with desserts by Carousel Corner. RSVP now at chamber@bellevueia.com. Cost for a table of six is $100; or $20 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.