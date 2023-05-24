The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Friends Music Bingo Gala will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Friends Music Bingo Gala will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
The musical bingo event also will feature various raffle games and a silent auction as well.
Cost is $10 per person or $100 for a table for eight. Reservations are required for a table of eight, and a group reservation includes favors, drink tickets and bingo cards. Proceeds will go to support Friends of Bellevue State Park and Friends of the Bellevue Pool.
To sign up go to chamber@bellevueiachamber.org.
