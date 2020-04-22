To spark the local business economy, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is offering a special promotion. For every purchase of $50 in Chamber Bucks (which can be used at any business that is a member of the chamber) the buyer will receive $10 in additional chamber bucks.
Chamber bucks can be purchased at Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank drive-up windows or at the chamber by calling 563-872-5830.
For a complete list of Bellevue Chamber of Commerce members go to here.
