To spark the local business economy, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is offering a special promotion. For every purchase of $50 in Chamber Bucks (which can be used at any business that is a member of the chamber) the buyer will receive $10 in additional chamber bucks.
Chamber bucks can be purchased at Bellevue State Bank and Fidelity Bank drive-up windows or at the chamber by calling 563-872-5830. As the Bellevue Herald-Leader is among the oldest members of the Bellevue Chamber, the funds can also be used to pay for advertising in the local newspaper.
