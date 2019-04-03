The 2019 Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Banquet, held last Thursday night at the Off-Shore Event Center, was highlighted by a keynote speaker Lisa Schaefer of ‘Shine with Schaefer,’ a motivational speaker from Dubuque who provided a unique and positive perspective about the importance of volunteering and being involved in the community for the 80 or so in attendance, while the Marquette High School Choir finished the evening off with a fine vocal performance.
Bellevue Chamber Director Carrie Weaver also spoke about the accomplishments of the Chamber in 2018 and spoke of new goals for the 2019 season.
She said that during the past year, the chamber has added 22 new members, which brings the current toral membership up to 116. Her goal for next year is to bring that number to 130 members.
Among several other accomplishments, Weaver noted a successful $1,500 grant from the Jackson County Area Tourism Association, which will be used to publish a new Bellevue Visitor’s Guide that is set to come out in the summer of 2019.
The Business of the Year Award went to Potter’s Mill of Bellevue; while the Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Razor Ray Theisen, a regular volunteer at most all chamber events.
Bellevue’s 2019 Business of the Year, Potter’s, has been open since August of 2014, and owners Mark and Rachel Herman were lauded for bringing approximately 30,000 people to Bellevue annually to enjoy unique food and quality blues music.
Finally, two outgoing chamber board members, Dr. Andy Miller and Jim Klein were honored for their service and three new board members were elected.
One of the board positions was vacant from the resignation of longtime chamber board member Kim Galloway, who changed jobs last December and retired from the board.
New members on the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Board are Les Penoyer, general manager of the Baymont Hotel in Bellevue; Cindy Lenz of New Vienna Mutual Insurance Assocation and Brittany Ehlinger of Bellevue State Bank.
