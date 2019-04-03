Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants from the Community Foundation of Jackson County for projects or programs that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community. Projects must be in Jackson County. Applications became available April 1 and must be submitted online by 5 p.m. May 1. The application and guidelines/policies are available at dbqfoundation.org/cjfc.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:41:24 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:19 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 49F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FOR FLOODING ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. MOST OF THE RAIN EVENT EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE MORNING SET OF FORECASTS TOMORROW. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 22.4 FEET FRIDAY, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 21.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS SEVERAL HOMES IN THE FRENTRESS LAKE AREA. &&
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FOR FLOODING ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. MOST OF THE RAIN EVENT EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE MORNING SET OF FORECASTS TOMORROW. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 6:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.2 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE TO 20.2 FEET SATURDAY EVENING, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 20.1 FEET, BASEMENT FLOODING OCCURS IN HOMES AND BUSINESSES WITH SEEPAGE INTO YARDS IN SAVANNA. GRAIN ELEVATORS ARE ALSO AFFECTED. WATER AFFECTS THE LOWER PORTION OF MARQUETTE PARKING LOT. WATER AFFECTS VULCAN AND SOUTH BROAD STREETS IN SABULA. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.