Scholarship applications from the Community Foundation of Jackson County are now available to students at six local high schools: Maquoketa, Easton Valley, Bellevue, Marquette Catholic, Northeast and Midland. Students should apply at dbqfoundation.org /scholarshipinterface by March 4.
Last year, the Community Foundation awarded over $115,000 to local students, including Maquoketa High School graduate Natalie Ehlinger. She is studying biochemistry and Spanish at Wartburg College.
“Wartburg is an amazing institution, and since being here, I know more than ever it is the right school to help me achieve my goals,” says Ehlinger. “The Foundation scholarships provided me with financial assistance that has allowed me to focus on being successful my first year.”
Ehlinger comes from a family of seven and recognizes the value of a strong community.
“The community’s investment in my education and the generosity of all the donors that make these scholarships possible is such a blessing,” she reflects. “It not only showed me that I had support from others, but also gave me a boost of confidence knowing that others believe in me and are rooting for my success.”
“Investing in our youth helps build stronger communities full of engaged people who are maximizing their potential,” says Lori Loch, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Jackson County residents recognize the importance of giving back and supporting youth, and have been very generous in establishing numerous scholarships that allow us to do so.”
The emphasis many scholarships place on students’ skills, abilities and involvement in the community is key. “The scholarships have allowed me to invest more time in being involved in campus life, and inspire me to look for ways to be of service to others and give back to the community,” says Ehlinger.
The Foundation offers scholarships through its endowment funds, which are invested permanently and provide annual payouts forever, ensuring Jackson County youth are supported for generations to come. This is one of many ways the Foundation works with donors to remove barriers for children, along with supporting initiatives like Vision To Learn and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
For more information or to find out how you can help, contact Lori Loch at 563-588-2700 or lori@dbqfoundation.org.
# # #
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
# # #
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.