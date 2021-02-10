The past year has taught us that local nonprofits help our communities get through times of crisis. The Community Foundation of Jackson County is passionate about strengthening the nonprofits in our area, and thus strengthening our communities. That’s why, thanks to our affiliation with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, we’re sharing several opportunities for nonprofits to raise needed dollars and improve operations in 2021.
Registration is now open for Great Give Day, a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build stronger communities. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 3,000 gifts — 26% of which were from first-time donors — and raised nearly $340,000 for local nonprofits.
Nonprofits that hold funds at the Foundation can register for Great Give Day, which will be Thursday, May 13. Donations go further on Great Give Day thanks to sponsors who award hourly prizes. Last year, nonprofits received more than $28,000 in prizes.
The Foundation provides a variety of tools and virtual trainings to help nonprofits succeed on Great Give Day. A free social media training will focus on maximizing the impact of Great Give Day, and is applicable to any social media campaign a nonprofit might conduct in the future.
For more information or to register for Great Give Day, visit greatgiveday.org or contact Peter Supple at peter@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.
The Nonprofit Strength Builder workshop series is now virtual. Building on the Foundation’s long history of strengthening nonprofits, this interactive and engaging multi-session workshop series is designed to help you become a more effective leader, enhance your organization’s capacity for driving change, deepen your impact, and make your organization more resilient.
Nonprofits can register now for individual workshops. Each workshop will focus on building leadership capacity in a different area of nonprofit operations. Remaining sessions include: How to Attract Continuous Improvement in Your Volunteers and Board (Feb. 16), Teamwork and Team Building (March 2), and Participants’ Choice (March 16). To register, visit dbqfoundation. org/strengthbuilder.
Additional trainings and resources: Nonprofit leaders are invited to join a monthly discussion with others around the region to share ideas and support one another around current issues. The Foundation also offers safe return to work training, nonprofit survival coaching, a workshop on fundraising and grant writing during the pandemic, and board boot camp. Many may be available at no cost to your organization.
For more information on any of the resources detailed above, contact Shirley Templeton Vaughn at shirley@dbqfoundation.org or call 563-588-2700. To learn about the many opportunities and resources the Foundation offers nonprofits, visit dbqfoundation.org/nonprofits.
Many grant opportunities are available to Jackson County nonprofits through the Foundation. Last year, more than $1.3 million was awarded through disaster recovery grants throughout our region and grants are still available. Visit dbqfoundation.org/grants to learn more and apply.
Nonprofits can also sign up for our free quarterly e-news, Nonprofit Building Blocks, to stay informed about all the opportunities the Foundation has to offer. Visit dbqfoundation.org/nonprofits/news to get on the mailing list.
