Committee members of Peppermint Park in Preston conducted a bake sale during a recent car show for park improvements. Safety was a concern with the aging playground equipment. New equipment and a refreshed layout will enhance the experience for park visitors.

Two small-town parks are getting a boost thanks to grant funding from the Community Foundation of Jackson County.

In Miles (pop. 388), the sole city park often sits empty because of the condition of the playground. Residents are excited to update the equipment and watch the park come alive with children and families making memories and enjoying the outdoors.