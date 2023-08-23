The Community Foundation of Jackson County will begin accepting grant applications on September 1. Applications and guidelines are at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC, and requests are due Sept. 30.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant local issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community. Grant priority areas include:
• Health and human services
• Children, youth and families
The Foundation has awarded over $5.4 million in grants to nonprofits since 2012. In keeping with its mission to nurture charitable giving, enrich quality of life, and promote a sense of community now and in the future, the Foundation offers generous community members many unique ways to support causes that benefit people countywide. Whether supporting the county fair, a favorite nonprofit or disaster recovery, local generosity fuels grantmaking that strengthens Jackson County for all residents, today and tomorrow.
About the Community Foundation of Jackson County
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
