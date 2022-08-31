The Community Foundation of Jackson County will begin accepting grant applications on September 1. Applications and guidelines are at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC, and requests are due Sept. 30.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant local issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community.
Grant priority areas include:
• Health and human services
• Children, youth and families
The Foundation has awarded over $5.4 million in grants to nonprofits since 2012. In keeping with its mission to nurture charitable giving, enrich quality of life, and promote a sense of community now and in the future, the Foundation offers generous community members many unique ways to support causes that benefit people countywide.
Whether supporting the county fair, a favorite nonprofit or disaster recovery, local generosity fuels grantmaking that strengthens Jackson County for all residents, today and tomorrow.
