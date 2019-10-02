The deadline for Community Foundation of Jackson County grant applications is quickly approaching. Applications must be submitted online by October 8.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community.
Grant priority areas include community development, diversity, education, environment, health and human services, youth, families, seniors, arts and culture, historic preservation, and wellness.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Katie Decker at katie@dbqfoundation.org.
