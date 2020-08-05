The Community Foundation of Jackson County will start accepting applications for its fall 2020 grant cycle on September 1. Applications and guidelines are at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC, and requests are due October 2.
Important grant update: Moving forward, the Community Foundation will award all of its state of Iowa gaming grant dollars each November. There will be no spring grant cycle. Jackson County nonprofits should begin planning all 2021 requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle.
The Community Foundation has awarded over $5.2 million in grants to nonprofits since 2012. This fall, the Foundation will award its fourth and final grant of $25,000 to Together We Build for the new Jackson County Fair & Extension Outreach Center. The Outreach Center will strengthen families, empower youth and grow communities by expanding educational programs with a focus on health and nutrition, STEM and agriculture.
The Foundation’s mission to nurture charitable giving, enrich quality of life, and promote a sense of community now and in the future allows donors many unique ways to support causes they care about. Whether supporting the county fair, a favorite nonprofit or disaster recovery, local generosity fuels grantmaking that strengthens Jackson County for all residents, today and tomorrow.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the Community Foundation for projects or programs in Jackson County that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of the community. Grant priority areas include community development, diversity, education, environment, health and human services, children, youth, families, senior citizens, arts and culture, historic preservation, and wellness.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Angie Wille at angie@dbqfoundation.org.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
