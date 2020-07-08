The Community Foundation of Jackson County announced the recipients of the 2020 spring grant-making cycle on June 23 at Prairie Creek Pavilion in Maquoketa.
River Bend Food bank received a grant for $4,942 for its Bellevue and Andrew schools backpack program.
Jackson County Conservation was awarded $5,000 for its School of the Wild program, which will reach 200 fifth-graders.
The Community Foundation awards grants in the areas of Health and Human Services; Education, Neighborhoods and Community Development; Environment; Children, Youth and Families; and Arts and Culture, including historic preservation.
Important Update: The Community Foundation has decided to consolidate its two grant cycles into one fall cycle. Beginning in the fall of 2020, all state of Iowa gaming grant dollars will be awarded in November of each year. Jackson County nonprofits should begin planning all 2021 requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle. If you have questions, please reach out to Mary Jo Gothard, executive director, at maryjo@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.