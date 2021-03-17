The Community Foundation of Jackson County will distribute up to $335,850 this year from endowment funds held for the benefit of local nonprofits and charitable groups working to improve quality of life across the county.
“Endowments provide a sustainable source of funding that allows organizations to realize their missions and embark on successful initiatives to meet local needs,” said Lori Loch, executive director. “We partner with donors and nonprofits to transform generosity into actions that improve quality of life in our county for everyone.”
Community foundations are forever: Endowment funds held by the Community Foundation of Jackson County are invested permanently, and the earnings from that investment provide annual funding to address Jackson County’s greatest challenges for generations to come.
Nonprofit leaders look to the Foundation to hold their organizations’ endowments because the reliable source of annual funding helps them respond to emerging needs, sustain the good work they do, and plan for the future.
Maquoketa Community Cupboard is familiar with the power of endowments. The organization will utilize this year’s endowment distribution to make significant maintenance updates to its facility, including installing a hot water heater, upgrading bathrooms and working on door and roof repairs at its West Platt Street location.
Nonprofits and community members can create endowment funds at the Foundation to benefit charitable causes or make donations to existing funds. Gifts of all sizes make a difference, and people who give $50 or more to an endowment fund at the Foundation are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% state tax credit.
Learn more and see a full list of options for charitable giving at dbqfoundation .org/cfjc.
“Endowment funds offer a tangible option for families and community members to make an impact in their communities,” said Loch. “Thanks to generous donors and committed nonprofits, we are able to continue to provide this necessary support for the future of Jackson County.”
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.