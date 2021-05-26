The Community Foundation of Jackson County is pleased to announce the addition of two new board members, Gary Penniston of Bellevue and Josh Reicks of Maquoketa.
“Josh and Gary are signing up to play a larger role in making a positive difference in our community. Adding their knowledge and life experiences will strengthen our board’s ability to serve Jackson county,” says Sheri Strathman, board chair. “I’m thankful and excited for their involvement.”
Gary is a construction design contractor who volunteers with many local organizations and is looking forward to learning about the numerous nonprofits working to improve quality of life in Jackson County.
“I am excited to get to know my fellow board members, and I hope to be a valuable part of deliberations and discussions at the board level,” he says. “Having a local source of grant funding and a trusted way to invest in the future of Jackson County is crucial to so many local organizations doing much-needed work. I am proud to be involved in this endeavor.
Gary and his wife Stephanie have been married for nearly 25 years and have three children: Isabella, 21, a nurse resident in cardiology at the UW-Madison Hospital; Andrew, 20, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying international relations and world security; and Juliana, 18, a senior at Bellevue High School looking forward to studying forensics at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Josh is an attorney with an active trial practice at Schoenthaler, Bartelt, Kahler & Reicks. He has often guided clients through charitable giving in their estate plans and has experience serving on an array of local boards.
“My experience lends itself well to the Foundation’s mission,” he says. “I’m interested in helping facilitate charitable giving and helping the community, so it’s a good fit for the board and for me.”
Josh is married and has three children in high school, middle school and elementary.
He has coached Little League baseball for eight years and enjoys reading, watching baseball and playing golf.
