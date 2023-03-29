Jackson County Conservation must install an exit off the deck on the east side of the Hurstville Interpretive Center and it’s trying to figure out how to do it and pay for it.
Conservation director Nathan Jones visited with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors March 7 to update his department’s recent activities and explained that their insurance company requested the exit.
The Jackson County Conservation Board has a design for a ramp which would duplicate the ramp on the west side of the building. Jones said he had one bidder, whose bid was $85,000 higher than expected.
He said the exit does not have to be a ramp, so he is looking at possibly a stairway or a different ramp design.
Jones said his office is receiving questions about allowing the use of electric bicycles on county property. Current county ordinance does not allow their use, but there are state laws which could be followed, Jones said.
Supervisor Mike Steines asked Jones about the harbor wall construction at Spruce Creek. The contractor was supposed to begin construction Nov, 1, 2022, Jones said, but was delayed because on Oct. 30 the county zoning office suggested the need for a state permit. At the end of January the state officials decided no state permit was needed, and construction is beginning.
