Next Monday, on Memorial Day, Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will officially mark 100 years of support for veterans and their families with an big outdoor celebration with music, food and refreshments. The party will start at 11 a.m., following the traditional Memorial Day Services on Front Street, which begin at 10 a.m. at the south gazebo.
The big celebration on Market Street in front of the Legion headquarters will feature free burgers and hot dogs, as well as music, a bounce house for the kids, as well as military displays memorabilia from past wars. Beer bucket specials will also be offered.
While difficult to compress a century of Legion history, there is a lot of information in the Bellevue Herald-Leader archives and this week we have dedicated 16 pages of post history inside a special pull-out section.
