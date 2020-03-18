By TIM MANNING
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
The Census’s official headcount is so important in today’s data-driven society that it defies words.
It’s a lot more about numbers than words.
For example, according to a study by George Washington University: If the Census of the state of Iowa was under-counted by one-tenth of a percent, it would cost the state about $90 million in federal funding over the course of the next 10 years.
That suggests that every undercount-ed Iowan translates into a loss of more than $28,500 in federal funding for the state.
The 2020 Census will provide a snap-shot of the United States and Americans who inhabit the nation — who we are, where we live, and so much more. The results of the once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They also are used to draw congres-sional and state legislative districts.
Across the country, the Census will weigh heavily into how the federal government disburses hundreds of billions of dollars in funding to state and local governments. The count will have implications for the next decade.
Nic Hockenberry, director of the Jack-son County Economic Alliance, noted that the Census is used to determine funding for things like community block grant funding, mental health services, and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
“There’s billions of dollars of federal government funding that are informed by the Census,” Hockenberry said. “If we’re losing population or not correctly counting our population, the funding isn’t being allocated to assist our people in those programs.”
Estimates that have been calculated since the 2010 Census say that both Jackson and Clinton counties are losing population, which has consequences. The data are vital to businesses as a key source of information about the U.S. population’s changing needs.
“There are direct dollars at stake,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. “We’re trying to recruit employers, commercial businesses, restaurants, retail. Everyone is looking at that data to make decisions.”
Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., said the Census data informs a wide range of government, business and nonprofit decision-making.
“They’re looking at the data of our workforce,” she said. “What’s the data now, what was the data before, and are there new residents? They want to know the community is growing and thriving.”
Rheingans said the data also tells the story of each community.
“When people ‘Google’ our community, it’s the Census raw data that pops up,” she said. “People want to know who lives here, what’s the demographic that lives here.
Lindner pointed to direct federal dollars that are coming into DeWitt for road and street projects. When it’s all said and done, DeWitt receives well over $1 million worth of direct federal funding that is based on population.
Hockenberry agreed that the road-use tax dollars impact all local budgets.
“It’s a zero-sum game,” he said. “If one of our communities is growing and we’re shrinking, we will see less funding.”
Lindner believes DeWitt residents have done a good job participating in the Census in the past because the city is outperforming most communities in the area from a population standpoint.
“I think we’re doing a good job be-cause we’re showing growth when most rural communities are showing a loss,” he said.
In the meantime, Lindner and Rheingans hope to ward off any perceived mistrust in government that some people might be harboring.
For example, there is the mythical “cit-izenship question.” However, federal courts in 1950 permanently banned a citizenship question from appearing on Census forms.
Everyone living in the U.S. is required to respond, including non-citizens. By law, the results of each questionnaire are confidential.
“The government is tracking data, not personal information,” Rheingans said.
In the meantime, Lindner wants people to be looking for their Census mailings and to respond accordingly.
“We know how it goes,” he said. “You could receive a bunch of fliers and marketing mail, and you could accidentally throw out the Census forms. But if you do, you could get a knock on the door. We just need everyone to respond.”
The mailings
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the Census mailings will start any day now.
“All of the mailings will be hitting homes by the end of March,” he said. “We need people to respond. The count is important in a number of ways.”
The certified count will have reper-cussions for the next decade.
“This is the count,” said Angela Rheingans, executive director of the-DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. “Everything else is just a guess.”
Each of the Census mailings will in-clude a code that identifies each household. Residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.
One person — the presumed head of the household — is expected to fill out the questionnaire. It is one of the many procedures that the Census uses to count each person once.
Those who do not receive a mailing in mid- to late March can call the Census or request one online at 2020census.gov.
Households that do not respond to the questionnaire sometime in April could be opening themselves to in-person visits. From May through July, Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven't responded to the mailing to help make sure everyone is counted.
The questions
The first part of the questionnaire is directed at the head of household and the overall number of people in the household.
The initial questions include:
• The first question asks how many people are living in the house-hold: How many people were living in and/or staying in the household on April 1, 2020?
Those who are living away from the home — whether they are attending college, serving in the Armed Services, in a nursing home, or in jail, prison or a detention facility — are not counted.
Census employees will visit college students on and off campuses and those living at senior centers while also making an attempt at counting people who are experiencing home-lessness.
• The second question asks: Were there additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, who were not identified in Question 1?
This could include: children, such as grandchildren or foster children; relatives, such as adult children, cousins or in-laws; non-relatives, such as live-in babysitters or roommates; or peo-ple staying there temporarily.
• The third question asks whether the location is a house, apartment or mobile home; and whether it is owned, rented, or occupied without payment of rent?
• What is your phone number (for official Census business only)?
The second part of the question-naire asks specific questions about each person in the household, including:
• What is the person’s name — first, middle initial and last names?
• Relationship to the head of household (spouse, child, etc.)?
• What is the person’s sex (male or female)?
• What is the person’s age and birth date?
• Is the person of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin (seeks specific origin, such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, or one of the South American counties)?
• What is the person’s race and place of origin for whites, blacks, American Indians, Asians, etc.?
For these final two questions on race, the Census asks respondents to write in their country of origin.
