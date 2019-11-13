With 2020 now just a few months away, thoughts are turning to the United States Census, which will kick into high gear early next year.
Everyone in the United States, as well as everyone in Bellevue will be counted by the U.S. Census Bureau, as required by law.
The data government collects through the Census is a valuable resource for towns in terms of local road funding and Medicare; as well as a valuable resource for businesses and economic development officials.
Last Thursday, John Cook, a partnership specialist from the U.S. Census Bureau in Washington D.C., spoke to local leaders at Bellevue City Hall in an effort to prepare the community for the efforts to get a complete count of everyone here.
Cook asked local leaders to communicate three things to friends and neighbors.
1) The Census is coming
2) The Census is safe
3) The Census is important to
Bellevue
Cook explained that the Census, taken every 10 years, is a massive undertaking, as there are about 340 million people in the United States.
He said there are three ways to complete the Census, by the traditional paper questionnaire, by phone and for the first time ever, through the Internet.
“What we want to emphasize is that your personal information is safe,” said Cook. “It is not shared with any other government agency or business. In fact, if anyone who works for the Census was to get caught sharing information, we would face a $500,000 fine and five years in prison.”
While personal Census is private, the data collected on population is used to define legislative districts, school district boundaries, providing services for the elderly, to build new roads and schools.
The Census is also important in terms of distributing federal funds, as $675 billion is passed down to local governments every year.
“Overall Iowans are pretty good about completing the Census, but there are some areas in Iowa, like in Franklin County, where I was just the other day, where leaders fear that they are being undercounted because of the large population of migrants workers from Mexico, who fear giving up their information to the government,” said Cook. “In fact, it is estimated that they are being undercounted by as much as 5,000 people because of this. Over a 10 year period, that accounts for a big loss in road use tax the county could use, as they are losing about $120 per person not counted.”
Using a local example, Bellevue receives about $110 for each person counted in the Census from the Road Use Tax Fund, which over a 10 year period can fix a lot of streets in town.
Cook also explained that the U.S. Census Bureau is the federal government’s largest statistical agency.
“We are dedicated to providing current facts and figures about America’s people, places, and economy,” said Cook. “Federal law protects the confidentiality of all the information the Census Bureau collects, so when we ask questions for the 2020 Census, there is nothing to fear.”
According to historical records, Thomas Jefferson directed the first census in 1790. As required by the U.S. Constitution, a census has been taken every 10 years thereafter. In 1840, the Census Act authorized the establishment of a centralized Census Office.
In 1902, the Census Office became a permanent organization within the Department of Interior. A year later, it was renamed the Bureau of the Census and moved to the new Department of Commerce and Labor.
The Census Bureau's mission is to serve as the leading source of quality data about the nation's people and economy.
