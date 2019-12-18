Area residents will observe Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in coming weeks.
Following is a list of observances.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m.; New Year’s Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue: Dec. 22 “A Service of Love” worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship at 10:30; Dec. 24 Christmas Eve candle-light worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 “A Service of Joy” worship service at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship at 10:30 a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 4, 7 and 10 p.m. No worship on Christmas Day. Confirmation at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Christmas Eve Mass Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.; New Year’s Day Mass at 9 a.m. Note: The church office will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1.
First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with candlelight worship at 10 p.m. No special worship services Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: “Blue Christmas” worship ser-vice Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for people fac-ing loss and grief at the holidays.
Fulton Community Church, Fulton: The church will celebrate a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by fellowship with soup, sandwiches and desserts.
Iron Hill Community Church, East Iron Hill: Children’s program Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m.; no additional Christmas services are scheduled.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.; Christ-mas Day Mass at 8 a.m.; New Year’s Eve Mass at 6 p.m. Note: The church office will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston: Christmas Eve candle-light worship with Holy Communion at 4 and 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
St. Lawrence, Otter Creek: Christmas Eve Children’s Nativity at 4:10 p.m. followed by Mass at 4:30 p.m. Note: The church office will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1.
United Church of Christ, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m.
