Area residents will observe Christmas celebrations this holiday weekend with special services and Masses.
Following is a list of local observances.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass will begin at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue: Christmas Eve Service 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. No services on Christmas Day.
Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Springbrook: Christmas Eve Mass will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
St. Catherine’s Church, St. Catherine: Christmas Eve Mass will begin at 6 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve candlelight worship services at 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. No worship on Christmas Day.
St. Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus: Christmas Eve Mass will begin at 4 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus: Children’s Christmas Eve service Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. LaMotte: Traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston: All are invited to worship at St. John’s Lutheran Church Wednesday, Dec. 14, with Wednesday Whirl children’s program at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence, Otter Creek: Mass on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Delmar and Elwood United Methodist Churches: Christmas Eve service will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The Joyful Noise will play as well as the children performing a short program. There will be no service on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but there will be church on New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Community Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas morning worship will be at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 25.
Faith United Methodist Church, Monmouth: Christmas Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: Community Blue Christmas service, a non-denominational service, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa.The public is invited to attend in person or access the livestream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Maquoketa1stumc. Christmas Eve worship will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Eve worship will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. on KMAQ (no in-person worship). New Year’s Day worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Prairie Creek Church, Maquoketa: The public is welcome to take part in a family Christmas service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Regular worship will be held at 10 a.m. throughout the holidays. Worship services also are streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. Regular service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.; midnight Mass; Christmas Day Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve service will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The church is located at 208 W. Maple St.
