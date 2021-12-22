Area residents will observe Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in coming weeks, some in-person and others virtually or privately at home. Be sure to contact your place of worship to learn if in-person worship will be available.
Following is a list of observances.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Services at 9 a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church, St. Catherine: Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m.
St Donatus Catholic Church, St. Donatus: Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. Christmas Day Services at 9 a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook: Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Christmas Eve candlelight worship services at 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. No worship on Christmas Day and no worship on New Year’s Day.
First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue: Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. Masks are recommended.
Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus: Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.
Faith Community Church, Maquoketa: The church is holding in-person services and offers a livestream of its 10:15 a.m. Sunday service on YouTube at “Faith Community Maq.” Christmas Eve candlelight worship will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, with regular worship at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 26.
Faith United Methodist Church, Monmouth: Christmas Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 24; no Christmas Day service.
First Congregational United Church of Christ, DeWitt: Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Casual service (ugly sweater/pajamas) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve candlelight worship Dec. 24 will be at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 10th St., DeWitt:Christmas Eve worship at 6 p.m., candlelight worship with communion at 10 p.m. Christmas Day worship at 9 a.m. with communion.
Immaculate Conception Church, Petersville: Christmas Eve Mass at 6:30 p.m.
Low Moor United Methodist Church, Low Moore: Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Communion open to all.
Lyons Trinity United Methodist Church, Clinton: Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Communion open to all.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Toronto: 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve mass.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Charlotte: 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve mass.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Calamus: Christmas Eve worship at 9 p.m.
Prairie Creek Church, Maquoketa: A family Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Regular worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. throughout the holidays. Sunday School for grades 3-12 will begin at 8:45 a.m. Nursery and children’s church is offered during worship services. Worship services also are streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.; midnight Mass at midnight; Christmas Day Mass at 8 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bliedorn: Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Dec. 26 service of songs, lessons and carols at 9 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston: Christmas Eve worship will be held at 10 a.m., with candlelight worship at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt: Christmas Eve Mass at 3 p.m. Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Christmas Eve Mass at 6 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence, Otter Creek: The church will have a children’s live nativity at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Mass following at 4:30 p.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Church, Sugar Creek: Christmas Eve Mass at 6:30 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Church, Delmar: Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m.
United Church of Christ, Maquoketa: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.