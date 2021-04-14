Visitors to Maquoketa Caves State Park can fully explore the park’s caves starting April 15 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 and winter bat hibernation.
Maquoketa Caves State Park is considered one of Iowa’s most popular outdoor destinations, with the largest cave system in the state, picturesque scenery, and unique geological formations drawing thousands of visitors each year.
The main draws Maquoketa Caves State Park are its natural features and caves. Highlights include the Natural Bridge, a towering arch 50 feet above Raccoon Creek; Balanced Rock, a 17-ton rock formation that defies gravity; and Dancehall Cave, the largest cave in Iowa’s park system, reaching more than 1,000 feet in length with a sidewalk and LED lights. Plus, visit several unique caves and scenic views on the park’s 6-mile long trail system.
Rangers Scott Dykstra, Ryland Richards and numerous volunteers kept busy last week preparing for what they expect to be an onslaught of visitors now that the caves themselves are open to the public.
2020 camping numbers remained level at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Dykstra said. He noted that daily use of the park decreased because the caves were closed; however, visitor numbers never reached “rock bottom,” he said. The parking lots were about filled to the brim, he described, and expects that to continue this year.
In preparation for visitors, volunteers cleared sand off the road from the winter, cleared some brush and picked up any litter. In the last month, they installed new wayfaring signs to help direct the estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors that typically utilize the park each year.
However, Dykstra advised visitors that there will be some changes to park operations and camping this year.
Visitors may have to wait
Because of the park’s popularity and expected high crowds in the 2021 travel season, visitors will be limited to the 143 parking spots in the park. They can park in those designated spots only.
“Visitors might have to drive around looking for a spot or they might have to leave, tour some of the other amenities and parks in the area, then come back,” Dykstra said.
There will not be a limit to the number of people who can be in the park. Most typical summer weekends there are about 2,000 people a day milling about.
Dykstra recommended visiting during the week or avoiding peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
“We’re trying to get people to plan accordingly. That’s why we say there are other nearby attractions like Maquoketa, the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Mines of Spain is nearby and so is Bellevue State Park. They can grab a cup of coffee, maybe a bite to eat, then come back and explore the caves,” Dykstra suggested.
Same-day camping reservations
Because it’s a destination park that attracts numerous visitors from far away, Maquoketa Caves State Park offers piloting, a same-day camping reservation system for the state this year.
In the past, prospective campers had to book a spot at least three days in advance.
Now with 30 recently renovated campsites, visitors can visit iowadnr.gov /maquoketacaves to reserve a spot any time they want to — even the same day they want to camp.
“The system is live in real time, so they can look and see what spots are open,” Dykstra said.
All reservations must be made and paid for online.
However, reservations must be made by 9 p.m. each night.
Instead of sitting for a program, visitors also will be asked to read up on white-nose syndrome, which affects bats, via information panels at the main park shelter. This allows park staff more time to be out in the park interacting with visitors, Dykstra explained.
He and fellow staff are excited to have more people in the park this year, but they strongly encourage social distancing and preventative hygiene practices.
Find maps, directions, amenities and reservation links online at www.iowadnr.gov/maquoketacaves.
