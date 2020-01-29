Jackson County residents and eligible voters across Iowa have been inundated with political flyers, phone calls, people walking door-to-door to promote their favorite presidential candidates, and visits from the candidate themselves.
All the pre-caucus hype comes to a head Monday, Feb. 3, with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus.
Eligible Republicans and Democrats will head to their designated caucus location to either cast a ballot or physically move into groups to indicate their candidate preference Monday evening.
People who will be 18 years old by Election Day 2020 (Nov. 3) may register and participate in the caucus.
Because the caucuses are partisan contests, only people who have registered with the Democratic or Republican parties can participate. Eligible voters may register the night of the caucus.
Participants who are not on the precinct voter list must same-day register at the caucus. They should arrive at the caucus site early to assure they will be registered before the caucus begins. Voters must provide proof of identity and address if registering that night.
Registration forms will be provided at each caucus location.
Verify precinct locations online at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx, call the Jackson County Auditor’s Office at (563) 652-3144, or view the sidebar.
The Democratic process
Registration for the Democratic caucus begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Participants must be in line or signed in by 7 p.m. to take part. See the sidebar for the Democratic caucus locations in Jackson County.
Campaign representatives may address the whole caucus to win over supporters.
Democrats physically divide themselves into preference groups by the candidate they support. They may also separate into a group for people who are uncommitted but may be persuaded to side with a specific candidate.
Candidates must be viable in order to win delegates at a caucus. Viability varies, but for most precincts, candidates’ preference groups must win 15 percent of the supporters at the site in order to be awarded delegates.
New this year, after the first count, each caucus-goer will be given a presidential preference card that will act as a physical record of who each caucus-goer supported. Precinct leaders will direct caucus-goers to write down which candidate they’re supporting on their preference card. It must be returned to precinct officials.
Also new this year, only members of a non-viable group will be able to realign themselves during the second and final count. For example, a person caucuses for Candidate A and that candidate is deemed viable after the first count. The caucus-goer will fill out the preference card and can then leave; however, the caucus-goer cannot decide to leave the viable candidate to caucus for someone else.
If a candidate is not viable, participants in that preference group can leave, can go to another viable candidate’s preference group, can try to win over caucus-goers in other nonviable groups in order to make a viable group, or can join an uncommitted group.
Caucus results will be available at iowademocrats.org.
Democrats also will discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to be added to the county platform, elect delegates and alternates to the county convention. They also will elect precinct committee representatives to send to the county central committee.
The Jackson County Democratic Party chairwoman is Donna Duvall.
For more information, visit iowademocrats.org/2020-caucuses or thecaucuses.org.
The Republican process
Jackson County GOP members will caucus at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Check-in and registration will start at 5:30 p.m. See the sidebar for the four Republican caucus locations in Jackson County.
The highlight of the Republican caucus is the presidential preference poll, but first candidate representatives may give speeches to try to sway votes. Candidate representatives can contact Janelle Lutgen at (563) 543-1621 for more information.
Republican caucus-goers complete a paper form indicating their preferred candidate. Those votes are then tallied and reported to party headquarters. Results for each precinct in Jackson County, as well as the entire state, will be posted on the Iowa GOP website iowagop.org.
Following the presidential poll, precinct committee members will be elected, plus county convention delegates, alternates and junior delegates. Platform resolutions will also be discussed. Forms will be available at the caucus for submission of planks.
Jackson GOP Chairwoman Janelle Lutgen emphasized that no advance training is necessary for voters to take part. However, she recommended that voters check their precinct number to ensure that they arrive at the correct caucus site.
Individuals who would like to attend a caucus as an observer, not a participant, may do so. Observers must contact the site chairperson and must sit in a designated area. Site chairs are Brian Moore in Bellevue, Terry Creegan in Maquoketa, Adam Reuter in Miles, and Janelle Lutgen in Andrew.
Republican and Democratic results will also be available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.