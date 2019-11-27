The Jackson County Cattlemen are seeking young individuals to run for Beef Princess and Ambassador. Must be a freshman in high school and no older than 18, be engaged in beef production and parents must be a member of the Jackson County Cattlemen. Anyone interested should contact Janell Slattery at 563-357-4057 by December 18.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 23 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:06:25 AM
- Sunset: 04:31:42 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Overcast skies and windy. High 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON, JONES, DUBUQUE, CLINTON AND DELAWARE COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, STEPHENSON, JO DAVIESS, CARROLL AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES, BRANCHES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. OUTDOOR DECORATIONS MAY GET DAMAGED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THE MID AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 23mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 24mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 25mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 25mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 26mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 26mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 25mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 24mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 21mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 18mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.