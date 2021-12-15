The Jackson County Cattlemen are seeking young individuals to run for beef princess and ambassador.

The candidates must be a freshman in high school and no older than 18. They must be engaged in beef production and their parents must be members of the Jackson County Cattlemen.

Anyone interested in running is asked to contact Janell Slattery at (563) 357-4057 or email her at janelljohnson2013@gmail.com by Dec. 30.