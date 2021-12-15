...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms
this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires
that start could spread rapidly.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to
occur this evening and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
