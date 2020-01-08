The Jackson County Cattlemen will hold its annual banquet Saturday, January 11, in the Pearson Memorial Center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to attend for great food and entertainment.
Ribeye steaks and a catered meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will be followed by a short business meeting and crowning of the new beef ambassador, queen and princess.
2019 Jackson County Beef Princess Cortlyn Lane, daughter of Doug and Nancy Lane of Spragueville, will be crowned Queen for 2020. She is a junior at East Valley High School. The 2019 Jr. Ambassador Lane Stender, son of John and Jen Stender of Baldwin will be crowned Sr. Ambassador for 2020. He is a junior at Maquoketa High School.
Lane and Stender will receive their new titles from outgoing Beef Queen, Kesley Holdgrafer, daughter of Gary and Lisa Holdgrafer of Bryant and outgoing Sr. Ambassador, Brett Schoenherr, son of the late Randal and Jennifer Schoenherr of Monmouth.
There will be no 2020 Jr. Ambassador as there were no applicants.
The 2020 Beef Princess will be determined between two outstanding ladies. Taylor Deppe, 14 of Bellevue and Mariah Hueneke, 16 of Bellevue.
Taylor is a freshman at Bellevue High School and the daughter of Brain and Tammy Deppe. Taylor is active in 4-H, FFA, Student Council, FBLA and various sports. After high school, Taylor plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in teaching and agriculture.
Mariah is a sophomore at Bellevue High School and the daughter of Derek and Tracey Hueneke. Mariah is involved in 4-H, FFA, FBLA, Big Buddies, and various other activities. After high school, Mariah plans to attend college to pursue a degree in elementary education.
The ambassadors, queen, and princess will serve as spokespersons for the beef industry and will participate in promotions, educational presentations and parades. They will also assist the Cattlemen with various activities.
Banquet participants are charged for the meal. One free ticket will be given with each paid 2020 Cattlemen membership. Purchase tickets for $20 from the Jackson County Cattlemen Board of Directors or at the door on January 11.
