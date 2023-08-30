Kambree Schwager exhibits Cash

Kambree Schwager exhibits Cash during the 2023 Jackson County Fair. Cash went on to the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair, where he brought in more than $9,000 at auction.

A steer from Jackson County raised $9,418 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa during the 2023 Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 12.

The steer, named Cash, hailed from a Bellevue farm and was exhibited by Kambree Schwager. Her uncle, Marty Schwager, executive director of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, was the celebrity exhibitor.