A steer from Jackson County raised $9,418 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa during the 2023 Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 12.
The steer, named Cash, hailed from a Bellevue farm and was exhibited by Kambree Schwager. Her uncle, Marty Schwager, executive director of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, was the celebrity exhibitor.
The Jackson County Cattlemen and Friends of Jackson County bought the steer for $9,418. Additional donors included Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, Susie Poulton, Sarah Schaefer, Pat McGonegle, Chuck Schwager, Jason Kintzle, Abbey Sparks and Erin Foust.
Continuing the upward streak, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show exceeded the previous year’s fundraising total donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year’s event raised $501,000. Including this year’s donations, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised almost $5.5 million since the event’s inception in 1983.
All money raised benefits the three independent Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, located in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City. These three houses have served over 55,000 families from all 50 states and 62 foreign countries. Families from all 99 counties in Iowa have benefited from the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
This year’s event hosted 24 sponsored steers, shown by their youth exhibitor and a local celebrity.
Following the show, a live auction was conducted to raise funds through the sale of each steer and some additional value-added items donated by industry supporters and celebrities. These funds were added to the donations received by each youth participant, resulting in the $501,000 donation going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
