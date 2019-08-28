Small business owner and dentist, Dr. Steve Bradley, announced last week he will seek election to the Iowa House in District 58. The District is comprised of Jackson County, as well as, portions of Jones and Dubuque counties.
Dr. Bradley has lived in Cascade for more than three decades. He was born in Napa, California, while his father was serving in the Air Force. Following his father’s military service, the family returned home to Epworth. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School, and attended the University of Dubuque and Loras College. He graduated from University of Iowa and went on to receive his dental degree from Marquette School of Dentistry, in Marquette, Wisconsin.
Bradley returned to eastern Iowa and opened his practice in 1987, in Cascade, Iowa, where he continues to practice today.
“Over the course of my career, I have worked hard to serve my patients in a thoughtful and respectful way. I want to take this same work ethic and our shared values to serve the people of Jackson, Jones, and Dubuque counties at the State house in Des Moines,” said Dr. Bradley.
He continued, “As a dentist, I can bring a unique health care perspective to the Legislature. I also understand how important a great education is to Iowa’s kids. I will make both of these issues top priorities and will work tirelessly to help grow our economy, so small and medium sized businesses are able to thrive in Iowa.”
Dr. Bradley has been involved in both his community and the practice of dentistry. He has served as President of the Cascade Chamber of Commerce, President of the Iowa Dental Association and Chairman of the Iowa Dental Board. He has been a member of the Finley Hospital Foundation Board, the Iowa Dental Association, and American Dental Association. Mission work is also important to Bradley. He partook in a dental mission in Bolivia, as well as, the Iowa Mission of Mercy. The Iowa Mission of Mercy is an annual event that provides free dental care. He has received the Father John Donaghey Outstanding Service Award at Divine Word Seminary and Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award from Western Dubuque High School.
Bradley and his wife, Candy, have been married for 24 years. He has two step children and five step grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.