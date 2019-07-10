The winner of the New Car Raffle during Bellevue Heritage Days 2019 was Sue Sunleaf of Davenport. A sister-in-law to Lucy Zeimet, Sunleaf said she will opt for the $18,000 in cash rather than taking the car from Till’s Auto.
The June 30 Golf Outing Early Bird winner was Virginia Valant who received $100 in Chamber Bucks.
At the July 3 Dance, the Early Bird winners were Paul Lange and Jan Brinker. Each won $100 in Chamber Bucks.
