Ever wonder where all those old photographs and postcards featuring Bellevue that are often printed in the Herald-Leader’s Year’s Ago page originated from?
While there were obviously countless people who photographed people, scenes and places here over the decades, those really old photos (the ones from the 1870s to the 1920s when photography was still rare, cumbersome and expensive) were mainly taken by three people – Mathias J. Streuser, Will Cundill and George Young.
In fact, Mathias Streuser, who was born around 1850, was Bellevue’s first photographer, opening a studio here on Front Street in 1870. Streuser was known for his fine ‘cabinet cards, which were quite popular from 1870 to 1890. The images were often portraits of families and groups. On the sides and backs of the cards were elaborate logos.
While Streuser photographed many things in Bellevue, such as most of the old photos of buildings and river scenes, his specialty was portraits of people, as well as unique techniques in the darkroom.
Evidence of this comes from old cabinet photos of a young woman and men with their heads surrounded by clouds, a photographic effect created by Streuser. It is likely that these portraits were actually ‘memorial cabinet cards’ of those who had passed away.
Streuser also had a good eye for composition, the subject matter, a group of guys out having a good time, and Streuser captured the feeling.
Written on the back of the old glass negative was , "Arnie, Geo. Zentiner, Frank Kegles, Charles Hartley, Ed Kamp, Phil, Joe Brandt, From one of Arnie's birthdays."
Another local photographer, who most likely knew Streuser, (as it is rumored that he bought much of his equipment when Streuser replaced his Bellevue studio with new equipment in 1880), was Will Cundill, who opened his own photography studio in Maquoketa that same year.
He was a member of Maquoketa’s first high school graduating class and a teacher in surrounding country schools.
He began taking photos in 1867 as a 12-year-old apprentice to R.G. Gardner, according to the family’s historical account in the 1989 “History of Jackson County.”
Cundill documented his family members and others heading off to service through his photographs as well as his poetry on philosophy, this country, politics, war history and family. Several photos of ‘Bellevue Boys’ going off to World War I in front of the county courthouse in Maquoketa were taken by Cundill as well. Early parades also featured various Bellevue entries.
The Maquoketa Arts Council is currently hosting a Cundill Photography and Poetry Exhibit which will be available to the public through April 28 at the the Maquoketa Art Experience,
Finally, it was George Young (the brother of Joe Young, who willed his home to the city of Bellevue to be turned into a museum) who was out taking photographs during the 1920s. His name can be found etched into many scenes captured out on the river and on Front Street. Joe and George were also tinkerers and inventors, and owned Young Hardware.
Some of George’s photographs, like scenes from the dedication of Bellevue State Park in 1928, were among the first (local) photos used in the two Bellevue newspaper, The Herald and The Leader.
Before the days of digital and film cameras, photography was especially time consuming and expensive. The first photos ever were taken in the 1830s, but at least eight hours or even several days of exposure in the camera were required and the earliest results were very crude.
Then Louis Daguerre went on to develop the daguerreotype process, the first publicly announced and commercially viable photographic process. The daguerreotype required only minutes of exposure in the camera, and produced clear, finely detailed results. The details were introduced to the world in 1839, a date generally accepted as the birth year of practical photography.
The metal-based daguerreotype process soon had some competition from the paper-based calotype negative and salt print processes invented by William Henry Fox Talbot and demonstrated in 1839 soon after news about the daguerreotype reached the public.
Subsequent innovations made photography easier and more versatile. New materials reduced the required camera exposure time from minutes to seconds, and eventually to a small fraction of a second; new photographic media were more economical, sensitive or convenient.
Since the 1850s, the collodion process with its glass-based photographic plates combined the high quality known from the Daguerreotype with the multiple print options was commonly used for decades.
Photography was only for professionals and the very rich, however, until George Eastman started a company called Kodak in the 1880s.
Eastman created a flexible roll film that did not require constantly changing the solid plates. This allowed him to develop a self-contained box camera that held 100 film exposures. The camera had a small single lens with no focusing adjustment.
The consumer would take pictures and send the camera back to the factory for the film to be developed and prints made. This was the first camera inexpensive enough for the average person to afford. The film was still large in comparison to the more commonly known 35mm film. It was not until the late 1940s that 35mm film became cheap enough for the majority of consumers to use.
The invention of 35mm roll films popularized casual use by amateurs. In the mid-20th century, developments made it possible for amateurs to take pictures in natural color as well as in black-and-white.
Of course, 35mm film has been replaced with digital cameras, and virtually everyone has a camera on their phones, although there are still some photographers who use film.
