Governor gets criminal justice report
Gov. Kim Reynolds received a final criminal justice reform report that included a recommended statutory prohibition on disparate treatment in law enforcement activities, requiring data collection on race and ethnicity in law enforcement stops and analysis of that data.
The recommendations came from a panel the governor charged with making recommendations for building an unbiased criminal justice system in Iowa.
“Taken together, these recommendations would represent another historic step forward in Iowa’s leadership in civil rights and criminal justice reform,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations as I lay out my 2021 legislative agenda and move criminal justice reform forward.”
The panel, led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, advised that Iowa should ban disparate treatment by law enforcement and begin collecting data statewide to analyze racial profiling.
Previously, the committee laid out a “second chances” plan to help formerly incarcerated Iowans build a pathway out of prison that would lead to stronger reintegration into civil society.
Safe Haven baby
Iowa Department of Human Services announced that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was released to DHS custody, marking the 47th time it has used the state’s safe haven procedure since the law went into effect.
Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representatives, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Specific details are withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.
“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, administrator of the DHS adult, children and family services division.
“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”
The Safe Haven procedure prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infants, as well as the anonymity of the parents or authorized individuals who relinquish custody of the child, according to state officials.
The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in Eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered newborn.
Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.
Disaster response recognition
Officials in Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer say the state has been recognized as a leader in disaster recovery by the 2020 Digital States Survey.
Iowa received a “B” grade in the survey, which praised the state for ongoing investment in broadband infrastructure, master data management projects, cybersecurity initiatives and digital citizen engagement, according to an OCIO news release.
Iowa and two other states were praised for “the ability to recover from and maintain continuous IT and business operations during disasters and crisis conditions.”
Organizers say the Digital States Survey highlights best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and can be shared across state borders. The report can be found at the govtech.com/computing/ Digital-States-Survey-2020-Cloud-Is-More-Critical-Than-Ever.html?utm_medium =email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Iowa economic indicators up
State Department of Revenue officials reported Monday that the Iowa Leading Indicators Index rose slightly in September, marking the second monthly increase since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March.
The index — a measure constructed to signal economic turning points — stood at 103.4 in September compared to a revised 103.2 in August, according to state officials. Overall, the index has decreased 2.9% from February — the last month before the coronavirus quarantines began in Iowa.
Five of the eight components contributed positively: the new orders index, residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the national yield spread, and the Iowa stock market index. However, average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the agricultural futures profits index were negative components that dragged down the index, state officials said.
The Iowa non-farm employment coincident index recorded a 0.49% decrease in September, the 10th straight month of decline and the sixth largest one-month drop in the 20-year history of the index behind only the months of April 2020 through August 2020.
The latest monthly index report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/ sites/default/files/2020-10/ILIISeptember 2020Report.pdf.
State emergency money
Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 4-0 to approve more than $388,000 in emergency allocations or other payments to cover a variety of issues and damages that were mostly weather related.
More than $100,000 of the payments involved 30 state vehicles damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho or collisions with deer on Iowa roadways.
Other payments covered flood or derecho damage at state parks and preserves, erosion damage to the Iowa Communications Network or problems associated with hail and rainstorms.
Eviction relief sought
Representatives of civil rights organizations and community service providers have asked Gov. Kim Reynolds to authorize additional funding to prevent Iowans from being evicted from their homes.
Earlier this year, the governor created the $22 million Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which provided up to four months of rental payments to landlords on behalf of households struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting unemployment and drops in income.
She then authorized an additional $9 million to the fund, which was quickly depleted. Now she is being asked to add more money to the fund and to commit to sustained efforts to prevent eviction, housing instability and homelessness.
In a letter to Reynolds, the coalition is asking the governor to add at least $80 million to Iowa’s eviction prevention fund to help families remain stably housed and help property owners avoid bankruptcy.
An estimated 51,000 to 104,000 Iowa households are at risk of eviction, according to the group. Providing two months of rental assistance at $800/month to the low estimate of Iowa households at risk of eviction (51,000) requires at least $80 million.
The group also is asking the governor to prohibit assessment or collection of late fees or fines associated with late payment of rent and to prohibit retaliation against tenants seeking protection under eviction moratoriums or applying for or receiving assistance through Iowa’s eviction prevention fund.
Ag grants awarded
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says more than 200 local meat and poultry processors have been awarded Meat Processing and Expansion Development Program grants through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
The small businesses will be able to use the funds to buy or upgrade equipment, develop a direct-to-consumer sales strategy, or participate in food safety certification training.
The grants are possible thanks to $4 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. or CARES Act, funding allocated by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Naig said Monday that 109 meat and poultry processors will receive business improvement grants to buy or upgrade their equipment. The Charlotte Locker in Charlotte is one of these grant recipients.
Sports betting at record clip
Iowa gamblers wagered nearly $82 million last month on pro and college sports, setting a monthly record that could be short-lived with November’s betting handle expected to climb even higher with football, the Masters golf tourney, and other events.
October numbers issued by the state Racing and Gaming Commission indicated record levels of sports betting handle, mobile/online handle and revenue all at all-time monthly highs.
Since July 1, Iowans have wagered nearly $227.5 million on events such as the NBA Finals, World Series and pro and college football games — with nearly $160 million bet via online apps.
Adjusted gross revenue also increased at Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos by 2 percent, with October’s $121.57 million bringing year-to-date numbers to nearly $480.5 million since July 1.
Admissions topped 5.1 million patrons for the four-month period as Iowans make their way back to indoor casinos amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns that caused Gov. Kim Reynolds to order their doors closed for 11 weeks to slow the coronavirus spread.
Overall, the gambling enterprises have brought in $90.6 million in tax revenue for the state, while sports betting has generated $1.3 million in state tax.
