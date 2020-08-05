With all the hubbub about the origins of the lions statues on Riverview and accompanying old postcard photographs from over a century ago printed in last week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader, the topic of the old cannon and accompanying pyramid of cannon balls has come to the surface.
Earl Sawvel of the Bellevue Arts Council did some research and found the origins of the cannon on the front page of the Sept. 20, 1906 Bellevue Leader.
Turns out Joe Young, who donated the Young Museum to the City of Bellevue upon his death in the early 1960s, is responsible for the cannon and cannon balls on Front Street after he lobbied a United States Congressman for a big gun to place on the Riverwalk.
The congressman agreed as long as the City of Bellevue paid for the shipping costs, which were probably quite expensive as the cannon weighed in at 4,200 pounds.
Young also played a major part in the establishment of Bellevue State Park, as well as the Great River Road.
While it is not officially verified, the disappearance of the cannon and the cannon balls most likely occurred during the scrap metal drive in World War II.
The Parrott rifle was a type of muzzle-loading rifled artillery weapon used extensively in the Civil War.
The gun was invented by Captain Robert Parker Parrott, a West Point graduate. He was an American soldier and inventor of military ordnance. He resigned from the service in 1836 and became the superintendent of the West Point Foundry in Cold Spring, New York. He created the first Parrott rifle (and corresponding projectile) in 1860 and patented it in 1861.
The image is from the front page of the Sept. 20, 1906 Bellevue Leader newspaper.
