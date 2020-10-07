Political candidates recently tried setting themselves apart on issues such as a new jail, tourism development, bottle returns, legalized marijuana and abortion as they sought voter approval entering the final stretch of the 2020 general election.
Eight candidates participated in a two-hour candidate forum sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau Sept. 23 at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa.
Attending were county supervisor candidates Sandy Knockel-Strub and Mike Steines, sheriff’s candidates Brent Kilburg and Steve Schroeder, and auditor candidate Alisa Smith. House District 58 candidates Steve Bradley and Andy McKean fielded questions, as did U.S. Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog.
The 100 or so attendees socially distanced themselves as they listened to the answers to questions they had written for the candidates. Representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties vetted the questions prior to moderator Scott Scheckel asking them.
The forum will air on Bellevue local cable access station on Mondays at 4 p.m., Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Fridays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m. until the election.
Jail, tourism, budget
The sheriff and supervisor candidates fielded the most questions about the proposed jail and the possibility of a combined new jail and courthouse.
All four candidates agreed that Jackson County needs a new jail. The current one has failed state jail inspections in recent years for things such as lack of classification separation, smells, lighting, and overall condition.
Knockel-Strub and Kilburg said they needed to do more research into the county budget and the costs to build a new facility. Kilburg said the county needs a firm cost of daily jail operating expenses — a number he said he has yet to see — before making any further decisions about the size of a new jail.
Schroeder said the jail is needed, and the public needs to be better educated on the jail before heading to the polls.
Although two previous jail bond referendums failed, Steines said the county now has a solid plan in mind for the new jail — a 30-bed expandable facility located at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive with an estimated $6.3 million price tag.
The supervisors “kicked the can down the road” the last 10 or 20 years regarding a new jail, Steines said, adding that he expects a bond referendum for the current jail plan will go to voters in March. The Board of Supervisors have not yet voted to finalize that decision.
Some attendees also questioned whether, with a 60-year-old courthouse, the new jail and a new courthouse should be built together.
Knockel-Strub said her main focus “is getting the jail vote through.”
Steines agreed, saying despite its age, the courthouse “is in very good condition. … No, we do not need a new courthouse.”
Evaluating training needs “especially in light of some recent events” posed the biggest challenge in formulating a budget for the sheriff’s office, Kilburg said. Kilburg’s comment referenced, in part, the county’s role in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Maquoketa, Jackson County, and their respective law enforcement agencies (including Schroeder) by the family of Drew Edwards, who died while in custody in June 2019. The city council recently approved a $4 million settlement with the family. While the Edwards’ family attorney said a tentative $500,000 settlement has been reached with the county, county officials said it is still in litigation. Kilburg said the sheriff’s office must remain up-to-date in training and policy.
The toughest budget challenge, according to Schroeder, is “without a doubt the jail” ... “because it’s a crapshoot,” he said. Schroeder explained that because the current jail lacks space to house more than 11 inmates, inmates often must be housed out-of-county. That has cost the county up to $35,000 a month depending on inmate numbers — an unexpected and ever-changing cost, he said.
One constituent asked if the county’s ankle GPS monitoring program had been suspended and whether the sheriff’s candidates supported the program. Through the program, convicted criminals wear an ankle bracelet equipped with a GPS device to monitor their location. The program reduces overcrowding in the jail, according to Schroeder, who said he implemented the system about three years ago and supports it. About 200 people have gone through the system, Schroeder said
The monitoring system shut down for a few months when cell phone towers failed to adequately locate participants and is currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schroeder explained.
Kilburg also supports the ankle-monitoring system, saying it keeps less-serious criminals productive, working, and paying taxes.
Asked about leadership, Schroeder said he would continue training efforts, educating the public, getting youth involved in the community, and keeping up with technology.
According to Kilburg, adding a nightshift or similar supervisor would better facilitate office-wide communication and reduce deputy’s risk of being alone while on duty.
The supervisor candidates also addressed questions about tourism and possible future expansion at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, which abuts the southeast side of Maquoketa. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors in 2019 turned down Jackson County Conservation’s request to co-sign a $2.5 million loan to expand the campground, build cabins, and further develop the recreation area.
“Yes, I absolutely support” Prairie Creek development, said Steines, who voted against the loan request. But first, “You need the money down, you need collateral, and you need a plan for it.” He said Conservation’s plan to repay the county through recreation revenue was “all speculative.”
“I’m not at a point I want to put Jackson County on the line as co-signor of the loan,” Steines said.
Knockel-Strub pledged to re-examine proposed expansion plans at Prairie Creek, saying it would be “good for Jackson County to expand it and add to what they already have.”
Alisa Smith, the lone candidate for county auditor, provided some insight into the election process when asked about absentee ballots versus mail-in voting, her confidence in safely and accurately counting votes this fall, and other related topics.
Smith said she does not support mailing a ballot to every active, eligible voter. That would amount to more than 14,700 ballots being mailed in the county.
She is “100% confident that we will have our returns accurate on election night,” she told the assembly. Absentee ballots are mailed with a postage-paid envelope and an intelligent bar code that the U.S. Postal Service can track, she explained.
State, national topics
Iowa House District 58 candidates Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, along with independent U.S. Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog answered questions in the second hour of the candidate forum.
Bradley and McKean favor legalizing medicinal marijuana. Both oppose the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes.
Their viewpoints differed on proposed bottle bills. For the last 42 years, Iowans have received 5 cents each for returning specific beverage cans and bottles for recycling. Redemption centers receive 1 cent per container redeemed.
The program encourages recycling and has kept roadsides clean, Bradley said, but he does not think the 1-cent redemption rate should be increased.
McKean has spearheaded multiple attempts to increase the rate, noting the 1 cent given to redemption centers has not changed in 42 years, causing those centers “to drop like flies all over Iowa.” He wants to increase the amount to 2 cents per container.
Tourism is vital to Iowa, and improving quality-of-life issues will attract more people, especially younger ones, to the state, McKean said. Providing quality education, good recreational opportunities, and more tourism opportunities will address those needs, McKean said.
Bradley said the state needs to redouble efforts to support Iowa’s river cities, conservation and outdoor activities.
Bradley said he’s adamantly opposed to abortion unless “the mother’s life is at stake.”
McKean touted his pro-life voting record, the only Democrat to vote for the 24-hour waiting period rule on abortions in Iowa but said he is opposed to efforts that would outlaw all abortions. McKean said the state needed to focus on limiting unwanted pregnancies and advocates birth control and women’s health.
Bradley and McKean skirted a couple questions involving what state budgets need to be reduced (both said education should not be reduced) and how to get road/bridge funding for Iowa’s smaller counties.
Herzog fielded questions about The Affordable Care Act and the timing of the appointment of a candidate to the U.S. Supreme Court. An emergency room nurse for almost 20 years, Herzog said she would remove ACA provisions tying health insurance to the workplace but wanted to maintain the consumer protections put in place by the ACA, including not denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions.
Regarding replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Herzog said the most fair option should be the least divisive one. She said the Republican Party set a precedent by halting the nomination process prior to the 2016 election, which she considered a divisive move. She said the Supreme Court is supposed to be an impartial body and that justices are not supposed to be nominated based on how we think they are going to vote.
