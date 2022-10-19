By NANCY MAYFIELD
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Over three and a half hours last Monday night, voters heard from a range of candidates for state and local office on topics that varied from water quality and abortion to voting rights and county expenses.
The seven area candidates running for Iowa’s house and senate positions kicked off the evening, spending about an hour and a half fielding nine questions on issues including clean water, critical race theory, flag displays in classrooms, Medicaid, gun laws, school safety, school funding, teacher shortages and abortion. They also took the opportunity to address wages and mental health needs.
Most responses broke down along party lines, but candidates from both parties found some common ground such as support for the 2nd Amendment and school resource officers.
They expressed differences on school funding, with Democrats homing in on Iowa’s drop in national education rankings and teacher shortages and arguing funding needs to be increased. Democrats pointed out that funding has not kept up with inflation in past years. Republicans argued that funding has been adequate while their party has been in control of state government, with some pointing out that labor shortages are common through all industries.
About 90 people attended the “Meet the Candidate Forum” sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau Monday night at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa. Moderator Skott Gent posed candidates questions that were submitted by members of the public who attended.
The statehouse candidates included Steve Bradley, an incumbent Republican running in new House District 66; Chris Cournoyer, an incumbent Republican running in new Senate District 35; Jed Ganzer, a Democrat running in new Senate District 35; Carrie Koelker, an incumbent Republican running in new Senate District 33; Norlin Mommsen, an incumbent Republican running in new House District 70; Kay Pence, a Democrat running in the new House District 70; and Matt Robinson, a Democrat running in the new Senate District 33.
Tony Amsler, a Democrat candidate for State House District 66, sent a statement that Gent read at the beginning. He was not able to attend due to a pre-planned business commitment.
The next group included four state level candidates including John Norwood, a Democrat who is running for secretary of agriculture; Rick Stewart, a Libertarian who is running for governor and is a Maquoketa native; Eric Van Lancker, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor and currently the Clinton County auditor; and Joel Miller, a Democrat running for secretary of state.
They fielded questions on eminent domain, the corporate influence of farm ownership, water quality, rural areas having a voice in Des Moines, voting rights, and foreign ownership – particularly Chinese ownership – of farm ground.
Norwood said he does not support eminent domain for carbon pipelines, which is a topic coming to the forefront as several projects are proposed across the state.
“I think they need to meet three standards,” he said, including that agreements should be voluntary, fair and financially beneficial to counties, and safe, with no pipelines routed near schools and other sensitive areas.
Miller said he felt the 2021 law that cut early voting by nine days is detrimental.
“That will hurt rural voters, snowbirds, shut-ins and college students,” he said, adding that slowdowns in the mail delivery system add to his concern.
Stewart argued in favor of more individual control and against state government having influence over local decisions.
County officials took the stage for an hour and half to address local issues. Candidates included Sara Davenport, a Democrat and incumbent county attorney; Nin Flagel, a Republican who is running for supervisor in District 2; Beth Gerlach, incumbent county treasurer; John Leo Kies, a Republican running for county attorney; Larry McDevitt, a Democrat and incumbent running for supervisor in District 2; Arlene Schauf, incumbent county recorder; and Don Schwenker, a Republican running for supervisor in District 3.
County attorney candidates shared their views on dealing with methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as their views on how to best support law enforcement and mental health committals.
Supervisor candidates addressed the use of farm ground for wind and solar farms, investment in law enforcement, cutting expenditures, secondary roads and bridge conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.