If elected as state treasurer, former Republican state Sen. Roby Smith would use the position to prevent federal overreach and ensure Iowa tax dollars don’t aid terrorist organizations, his campaign states. Democratic incumbent Michael Fitzgerald said he hopes to continue building on programs he implemented during his time as the longest-serving state treasurer in the nation.

Smith stated on his campaign page that the Biden administration is using “unconstitutional measures to snoop on everyday Americans.” If elected, he plans to protect the financial privacy of Iowans. Fitzgerald questioned this goal, saying the Internal Revenue Service has always had the power to investigate bank accounts with unusual activity.